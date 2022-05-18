Billy Sharp allegedly attacked by fan during Nottingham Forest-Sheffield United pitch invasion | Police arrest man

Nottingham Forest's penalty shootout win over Sheffield Unitedl marred as Billy Sharp appeared to be attacked during pitch invasion at City Ground; Forest play Huddersfield in the Championship play-off final on May 29

The pitch at the City Ground was invaded after Nottingham Forest sealed their place in the Championship play-off final

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp appeared to be attacked when Nottingham Forest fans spilled onto the pitch at the end of their Championship play-off semi-final win at the City Ground on Tuesday night.

The Blades overturned a two-goal deficit to level the tie at 3-3 on aggregate and force extra-time and penalties, but their spirited fightback was extinguished in the shootout when goalkeeper Brice Samba saved three spot-kicks to send Forest to Wembley.

Forest jubilation at the prospect of ending their 23-year absence from the Premier League, providing they beat Huddersfield in the play-off final on May 29, spilled from the stands into a pitch invasion which was overshadowed by an unprovoked attack on Blades striker Sharp.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Championship play-off semi-final second leg between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United

Sharp, who was injured and did not feature for Sheffield United in the play-off semi-final second leg, watched on from the touchline as the Forest supporters celebrated their 3-2 penalty shootout victory before appearing to be blind-sided by a charging supporter.

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, condemned the incident, telling Sky Sports after the game: "I watch every Monday Night Football, every Super Sunday, my time up in Scotland, there has been so many people talking about seeing things thrown on the pitch, fans invading the pitch, seeing things that put players' health and safety in danger.

"We've seen it. We know what has happened. It's bang out of order. We're the ones that suffer. It's upsetting for a lot of reasons."

Heckingbottom added that Sharp was "shook up, bleeding and angry" after the incident.

Nottinghamshire Police's chief inspector Paul Hennessy said: "A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with this incident. He remains in custody and will be questioned by officers.

"Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing. We have spoken to the player concerned and we are working with both clubs who are supporting us with our investigation."

Forest 'appalled' by Sharp incident

Nottingham Forest moved swiftly to denounce the attack on Sharp, who played for the club on loan during the 2012/13 season, issuing an apology and vowing to ban his assailant for life.

"Nottingham Forest Football Club are appalled to learn that our former player, Billy Sharp, was assaulted leaving the pitch after tonight's match at The City Ground," a statement read.

"The Club will work with the authorities to locate the individual in order they are held to account for their actions, which will include a life ban from Nottingham Forest.

"The Club would also like to apologise to Billy personally and to Sheffield United Football Club."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Former Nottingham Forest defender Michael Dawson, who was a pundit for Sky Sports at the City Ground, expressed his disbelief at the attack on Sharp.

"That's an absolute disgrace," he said. "Too many people run on the pitch, we've spoken about Forest having a special night but Billy Sharp was stood there doing nothing wrong. And one stupid fan runs on and does that has spoilt everything. I hope Sharp is OK.

"It happens every year at the end of a season when one team has disappointment and one team has joy, I worry for the opposition when fans run on. It only takes one situation for someone to be really hurt."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brice Samba made the Sheffield United penalty-takers wait before going on to save three spot-kicks in Nottingham Forest's victory that takes them to the Championship play-off final at Wembley

Former Sheffield United midfielder Michael Brown echoed Dawson's sentiment adding: "It's absolutely ridiculous.

"It does concern me when fans run on. It ruins it a little bit. I understand fans want to go on, but idiots can ruin it.

"It will become compulsory for fans not to run on despite these special occasions."