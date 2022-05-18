Premier League match previews, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time and how to follow

Team news, stats, predictions and how to follow the Premier League this Thursday as Aston Villa travel to Burnley and Chelsea face Leicester, live on Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Everton manager Frank Lampard believes their next match against Crystal Palace is not a case of all or nothing as they fight for survival

Everton defender Michael Keane is fit to start against Crystal Palace after recovering from illness, while Ben Godfrey and Donny van de Beek will return to the squad for Thursday's game at Goodison Park.

Frank Lampard says he will make a late call on whether Godfrey is fit enough to be involved.

Everton will be without injured duo Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph, but Lampard says Dominic Calvert-Lewin is "fine" despite limping at the end of Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Brentford.

Jarrad Branthwaite and Salomon Rondon are unavailable through suspension after both being sent off on Sunday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Patrick Vieira says he will 'speak to' Cheikhou Kouyate if he is satisfied the midfielder's message of support for Idrissa Gueye was because the PSG player refused to wear a rainbow symbol on Saturday

Nathan Patterson and Andros Townsend remain out with long-term injuries.

Crystal Palace are sweating over the return of James McArthur who has been out with a calf strain since the end of April.

Patrick Vieira knows he will also be without Michael Olise, who he has confirmed will not play again this season, as well as Nathan Ferguson whose long-term recovery has taken another set back.

Vieira has also announced James Tomkins will miss out on the trip to Goodison Park.

Match facts

Crystal Palace have beaten Everton twice this season, once in the Premier League and once in the FA Cup. As a top-flight side, the Eagles have only twice before beaten a side three teams in the same campaign - Charlton Athletic in 1989-90, and Stoke City in 2015-16.

Seven of Crystal Palace's Premier League goals this season have been scored by substitutes, their highest ever such tally in a single campaign. Odsonne Édouard, Jeffrey Schlupp and Michael Olise have netted two each for the Eagles this term, with only Dwight Gayle in 2013-14 (4) ever netting more from the bench for them in a single Premier League campaign.

Everton boss Frank Lampard and Crystal Palace's Patrick Vieira faced each other 13 times as players in the Premier League, with Vieira winning nine of those meetings (D3 L1). The Frenchman was sent off in his only defeat to Lampard, a 2-1 loss for Arsenal at West Ham in October 1999.

Everton's Richarlison has been involved in seven goals in his last nine Premier League appearances (5 goals, 2 assists). Overall, he's had a hand in 14 Premier League goals this season (9 goals, 5 assists), only registering more in 2019-20 (13 goals, 3 assists).

How to follow: Follow Everton vs Crystal Palace in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's match against Crystal Palace

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa could miss the start of next season with a knee injury. The defender came off in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace and is expected to be out for up to four months.

Leon Bailey (ankle) remains out with Kortney Hause, while boss Steven Gerrard admitted goalkeeper Emi Martinez is a slight doubt with a "small issue".

Burnley interim manager Mike Jackson is hoping to have some of his injured players back.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Burnley caretaker manager Mike Jackson had high praise for the mentality of his squad as they prepare to take on Aston Villa in their quest for Premier League survival

Forward Jay Rodriguez (hamstring) could be the most likely but key defenders James Tarkowski (hamstring) and Ben Mee (leg) are also in contention along with Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Dale Stephens and Erik Pieters.

That leaves Ashley Westwood (ankle) and Matej Vydra (knee) as the only definite absentees.

Match facts

Following their 3-1 win at Turf Moor earlier this month, Aston Villa are looking to complete their first league double over Burnley since the 1925-26 campaign. They won 10-0 against them at Villa Park that season, their joint-biggest margin of victory in their Football League history.

Burnley have lost just one of their last seven away league games against Aston Villa (W3 D3), going down 5-2 in February 2010. They're unbeaten in their last three league visits to Villa Park, only having a longer run without defeat there once (4 games between 1930 and 1947).

Burnley have lost their final away league game in four of the last five seasons, winning the other against already relegated Norwich City in 2019-20.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins has scored three goals in his last four Premier League games, as many as he had in his previous 14 league appearances. If he scores here, it will be his 50th home goal in English league football (excluding play-offs).

Aston Villa

Burnley Thursday 19th May 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

How to follow: Watch Aston Villa vs Burnley live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm; kick-off 8pm. Follow the game in our dedicated live match blog, including in-game clips. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win against Leeds

Kai Havertz faces a late fitness test ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Leicester. The Germany forward missed Saturday's FA Cup final with a hamstring issue.

Andreas Christensen could miss out again, having withdrawn himself from selection for the FA Cup final, with Timo Werner (hamstring), Mateo Kovacic (ankle) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (Achilles) all out of action too.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says that signing striker Jamie Vardy for £1m 10 years ago was a bargain

Leicester will check on the fitness of Youri Tielemans (knee), Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) and Papy Mendy (illness).

Hamza Choudhury is out with a groin injury. Kasper Schmeichel will return in goal after Danny Ward played against Watford on Sunday.

Match facts

Following their 3-0 victory against Leicester earlier this season, Chelsea are looking to complete their first league double over the Foxes since 2016-17, when they won 3-0 home and away en route to winning the title.

Leicester have won just one of their last nine Premier League away games against Chelsea (D3 L5), with the Foxes scoring just five goals in these visits and never more than once in a game.

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku has scored three goals in his last two Premier League appearances, having netted just two in 20 before this. The Belgian is looking to score in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since a run of four in September 2017 with Manchester United.

Leicester's Jamie Vardy has scored six goals in his last six Premier League starts, netting a brace in each of his last two. He's two goals away from becoming the first player to score 100 Premier League goals while over the age of 30.

How to follow: Follow Chelsea vs Leicester in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full time.