FA looking into footage after Sheff Utd's Oli McBurnie accused of 'stamping' on fan during pitch invasion at Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie has been accused of "stamping" on a Nottingham Forest fan during the Championship play-off semi-final on Tuesday night.

Footage emerged on Wednesday of McBurnie appearing to tangle with a fan on the pitch as he lay on the floor, and a Nottingham Forest fan is heard saying "the Sheffield United player just stamped on him".

It is not clear whether McBurnie connected with the supporter or not.

The FA is aware of the footage involving McBurnie and are looking into it.

Sky Sports News have verified from separate sources, including an eye-witness, that the Sheffield United player involved is McBurnie.

On Wednesday evening, McBurnie endorsed a tweet by a Sheffield United fan that says: "Wish that video was in full context - looks more like he was trying to step over him with one bad leg! Could be wrong!"

McBurnie replied with a "100" emoji, which is often used on social media to mean "100%".

Sky Sports News has also approached McBurnie's representatives for comment but they are yet to respond.

Nottingham Forest fans invaded the pitch after their victory over Sheffield United on penalties on Tuesday, earning them a place in the Championship play-off final.

The Scotland international did not feature in the game, having been ruled out for several months in April with a foot injury.

Neither Sheffield United nor Nottingham Forest are commenting on the incident at present.

During that pitch invasion, Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp was attacked by a fan, and a man was arrested on Wednesday. Sharp, who was left needing stitches in his head, has called the man responsible "a mindless idiot"