A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with attack on Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp

The pitch at the City Ground was invaded after Nottingham Forest sealed their place in the Championship play-off final

Nottinghamshire Police have charged a 30-year-old man with assault causing actual bodily harm and going onto the playing area at a football match.

Robert Biggs of Derbyshire has been charged in connection with an attack on Sheffield United player Billy Sharp during a pitch invasion following Tuesday's Championship semi-final second-leg at the City Ground.

A Nottinghamshire Police's statement read: "A suspect has been charged in connection with an assault on the pitch after Nottingham Forest's play-off victory.

"It comes after a Sheffield United footballer was assaulted at the end of Tuesday night's Championship semi-final second leg.

"An extensive police investigation was quickly launched following the incident which left the player requiring medical treatment.

"Following enquiries, a man was arrested during the early hours of Wednesday."

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "I am pleased we have now charged a suspect in connection with this assault. This is a result of hard work done throughout the night and today involving numerous police departments.

"We continue to work closely with both football clubs who are supporting our investigation following this incident.

"Cases such as this will hopefully serve as a deterrent to anyone thinking of getting involved in violent disorder at football matches. Incidents are treated extremely seriously by the force and football clubs and people involved will be held to account."

Biggs is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Sheffield United overturned a two-goal deficit on Tuesday to level the tie at 3-3 on aggregate and force extra-time and penalties, but their spirited fightback was extinguished in the shootout when goalkeeper Brice Samba saved three spot-kicks to send Forest to Wembley.