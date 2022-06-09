Mary Earps: England goalkeeper not taking No 1 spot for granted ahead of Euro 2022

England goalkeeper Mary Earps says she is not taking her spot as No 1 choice for granted as she prepares for the Women's Euros on home soil this summer.

The Manchester United player is competing alongside Ellie Roebuck, Hannah Hampton and Sandy MacIver for the starting spot for the tournament.

At 29, Earps is the most experienced out of the quartet but reveals the mood is high in the "goalkeeper's union" as Sarina Wiegman's squad inch closer to the opening game against Austria on July 6 at Old Trafford.

"It's not something I take for granted and even when the tournament comes round it's just business as usual and focusing on the football because things can get away from you if you start getting carried away with different things," she told Sky Sports News.

Image: Earps says the mood in the England camp is high at the moment

"Sarina picks the team and I don't, I'm just here to do my job and give it my all. I think we've got a fantastic goalkeeper union and there's a lot of fantastic talent there and it feels great.

"It feels great training as well because we challenge each other and give people some stick and there's a good atmosphere. It's fun, training but at a really high level as well with high quality."

Women's Euros 2022 schedule

The groups

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

The schedule

Group stage:

Wednesday July 6

Group A: England vs Austria - kick-off 8pm, Old Trafford

Thursday July 7

Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland - kick-off 8pm, St Mary's

Friday July 8

Group B: Spain vs Finland - kick-off 5pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Germany vs Denmark - kick-off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Saturday July 9

Group C: Portugal vs Switzerland - kick-off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village

Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden - kick-off 8pm, Bramall Lane

Sunday July 10

Group D: Belgium vs Iceland - kick-off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Group D: France vs Italy - kick-off 8pm, New York Stadium

Monday July 11

Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland - kick-off 5pm, St Mary's

Group A: England v Norway - kick-off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Tuesday July 12

Group B: Denmark vs Finland - kick-off 5pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Germany vs Spain - kick-off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Wednesday July 13

Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland - kick-off 5pm, Bramall Lane

Group C: Netherlands v Portugal - kick-off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Thursday July 14

Group D: Italy vs Iceland - kick-off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Group D: France vs Belgium - kick-off 8pm, New York Stadium

Friday July 15

Group A: Northern Ireland v England - kick-off 8pm, St Mary's

Group A: Austria vs Norway - kick-off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Saturday July 16

Group B: Finland vs Germany - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Denmark vs Spain - kick-off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Sunday July 17

Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands - kick-off 5pm, Bramall Lane

Group C: Sweden vs Portugal - kick-off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village

Monday July 18

Group D: Iceland vs France - kick-off 8pm, New York Stadium

Group D: Italy vs Belgium - kick-off 8pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals

Wednesday July 20

Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B - kick-off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Thursday July 21

Quarter-final 2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A - kick-off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Friday July 22

Quarter-final 3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D - kick-off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C - kick-off 8pm, New York Stadium

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 26

Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3 - kick-off 8pm, Bramall Lane

Wednesday July 27

Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4 - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

Final

Sunday July 31

Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 - kick-off 5pm, Wembley