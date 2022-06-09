Mary Earps: England goalkeeper not taking No 1 spot for granted ahead of Euro 2022

Mary Earps is currently England's first-choice goalkeeper going into the Women's Euros; the Manchester United player says she is not taking her current No 1 role for granted going into the tournament; the Lionesses begin their campaign on July 6 at Old Trafford
Thursday 9 June 2022 12:08, UK
England goalkeeper Mary Earps says she is not taking her spot as No 1 choice for granted as she prepares for the Women's Euros on home soil this summer.
The Manchester United player is competing alongside Ellie Roebuck, Hannah Hampton and Sandy MacIver for the starting spot for the tournament.
At 29, Earps is the most experienced out of the quartet but reveals the mood is high in the "goalkeeper's union" as Sarina Wiegman's squad inch closer to the opening game against Austria on July 6 at Old Trafford.
"It's not something I take for granted and even when the tournament comes round it's just business as usual and focusing on the football because things can get away from you if you start getting carried away with different things," she told Sky Sports News.
"Sarina picks the team and I don't, I'm just here to do my job and give it my all. I think we've got a fantastic goalkeeper union and there's a lot of fantastic talent there and it feels great.
"It feels great training as well because we challenge each other and give people some stick and there's a good atmosphere. It's fun, training but at a really high level as well with high quality."
Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland
Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland
Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland
Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland
Wednesday July 6
Group A: England vs Austria - kick-off 8pm, Old Trafford
Thursday July 7
Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland - kick-off 8pm, St Mary's
Friday July 8
Group B: Spain vs Finland - kick-off 5pm, Stadium MK
Group B: Germany vs Denmark - kick-off 8pm, London Community Stadium
Saturday July 9
Group C: Portugal vs Switzerland - kick-off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village
Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden - kick-off 8pm, Bramall Lane
Sunday July 10
Group D: Belgium vs Iceland - kick-off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium
Group D: France vs Italy - kick-off 8pm, New York Stadium
Monday July 11
Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland - kick-off 5pm, St Mary's
Group A: England v Norway - kick-off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium
Tuesday July 12
Group B: Denmark vs Finland - kick-off 5pm, Stadium MK
Group B: Germany vs Spain - kick-off 8pm, London Community Stadium
Wednesday July 13
Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland - kick-off 5pm, Bramall Lane
Group C: Netherlands v Portugal - kick-off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village
Thursday July 14
Group D: Italy vs Iceland - kick-off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium
Group D: France vs Belgium - kick-off 8pm, New York Stadium
Friday July 15
Group A: Northern Ireland v England - kick-off 8pm, St Mary's
Group A: Austria vs Norway - kick-off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium
Saturday July 16
Group B: Finland vs Germany - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK
Group B: Denmark vs Spain - kick-off 8pm, London Community Stadium
Sunday July 17
Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands - kick-off 5pm, Bramall Lane
Group C: Sweden vs Portugal - kick-off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village
Monday July 18
Group D: Iceland vs France - kick-off 8pm, New York Stadium
Group D: Italy vs Belgium - kick-off 8pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium
Wednesday July 20
Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B - kick-off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium
Thursday July 21
Quarter-final 2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A - kick-off 8pm, London Community Stadium
Friday July 22
Quarter-final 3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D - kick-off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village
Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C - kick-off 8pm, New York Stadium
Tuesday July 26
Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3 - kick-off 8pm, Bramall Lane
Wednesday July 27
Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4 - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK
Sunday July 31
Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 - kick-off 5pm, Wembley