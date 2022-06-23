League Two 2022/23 fixtures, dates and schedule: Stockport County mark Football League return at home to Barrow and Salford host Mansfield

Sky Sports is your ultimate destination for domestic football with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the Women's Super League.
Thursday 23 June 2022 10:41, UK
The 2022/23 League Two season begins on Saturday July 30 as Stockport County mark their Football League return at home to Barrow while promotion rivals Salford City and Mansfield Town clash in a mouth-watering opening day.
National League champions Stockport, who are one of the favourites to achieve back-to-back promotions, host their first League Two fixture in 11 years against Pete Wild's Barrow.
Meanwhile, Salford, under the management of Neil Wood, will be visited by last season's play-off final runners-up Mansfield as they both look to reach League One this term.
Grimsby Town, winners of the National League play-off final, head to Leyton Orient as promotion hopefuls Bradford City welcome newly-relegated Doncaster Rovers to Valley Parade.
AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham meet on the opening day having both come down from League One while Crewe, who finished bottom of the division, travel to Rochdale.
Unlike the Championship, League One and League Two will continue as planned throughout the winter World Cup, although fixtures may be postponed depending on player involvement in the tournament. The season will conclude on Saturday May 6 with the play-off final taking place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday May 27.
Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2022/23 League Two season:
Saturday July 30 - All games 3pm KO
AFC Wimbledon vs Gillingham
Bradford City vs Doncaster Rovers
Carlisle United vs Crawley Town
Harrogate Town vs Swindon Town
Leyton Orient vs Grimsby Town
Northampton Town vs Colchester United
Rochdale vs Crewe Alexandra
Salford City vs Mansfield Town
Stockport County vs Barrow
Sutton United vs Newport County
Tranmere Rovers vs Stevenage
Walsall vs Hartlepool United
Monday December 26 - All games 3pm KO
AFC Wimbledon vs Newport County
Carlisle United vs Bradford City
Crawley Town vs Sutton United
Gillingham vs Colchester United
Harrogate Town vs Grimsby Town
Leyton Orient vs Stevenage
Mansfield Town vs Northampton Town
Rochdale vs Hartlepool United
Salford City vs Barrow
Stockport County vs Crewe Alexandra
Swindon Town vs Walsall
Tranmere Rovers vs Doncaster Rovers
Here's the final round of fixtures for the 2022/23 League Two season:
Saturday May 6 - All games 3pm KO
Barrow vs Stevenage
Bradford City vs Leyton Orient
Colchester United vs Mansfield Town
Grimsby Town vs AFC Wimbledon
Harrogate Town vs Rochdale
Newport County vs Crewe Alexandra
Salford City vs Gillingham
Stockport County vs Hartlepool United
Sutton United vs Carlisle United
Swindon Town vs Crawley Town
Tranmere Rovers vs Northampton Town
Walsall vs Doncaster Rovers
The Championship, League One and League Two seasons will begin on the weekend of July 30. This is one week earlier than the 2021/22 campaign started, and means teams will have a 12-week break between the seasons.
However, the Championship will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate a winter World Cup for the first time. As a result, the fixtures taking over the weekend of November 12/13 will be the final ones before players are called up by their countries for the tournament travel to Qatar.
The Championship will then resume on Saturday December 10, eight days before the World Cup final, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday December 18.
League One and League Two will continue as planned throughout the tournament, though fixtures may be postponed depending on player involvement in the World Cup.
The FA Cup first round proper begins on the weekend of Saturday November 5, with the second round three weeks later and third round on the weekend of Saturday January 7. The final will be held at Wembley Stadium on Saturday June 3.
The Carabao Cup begins during the week commencing August 10, with round two a fortnight later and round three during the week commencing November 9. The final will also be held at Wembley on Sunday February 26.
The Papa John's Trophy begins with the first group games on the week commencing August 31. The quarter-finals take place week commencing January 11, the semi-finals during the week commencing February 1 and the final will also be held at Wembley on Sunday March 19 2023.