League Two 2022/23 fixtures, dates and schedule: Stockport County mark Football League return at home to Barrow and Salford host Mansfield

The 2022/23 League Two season begins on Saturday July 30 as Stockport County mark their Football League return at home to Barrow while promotion rivals Salford City and Mansfield Town clash in a mouth-watering opening day.

National League champions Stockport, who are one of the favourites to achieve back-to-back promotions, host their first League Two fixture in 11 years against Pete Wild's Barrow.

Meanwhile, Salford, under the management of Neil Wood, will be visited by last season's play-off final runners-up Mansfield as they both look to reach League One this term.

Grimsby Town, winners of the National League play-off final, head to Leyton Orient as promotion hopefuls Bradford City welcome newly-relegated Doncaster Rovers to Valley Parade.

AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham meet on the opening day having both come down from League One while Crewe, who finished bottom of the division, travel to Rochdale.

Unlike the Championship, League One and League Two will continue as planned throughout the winter World Cup, although fixtures may be postponed depending on player involvement in the tournament. The season will conclude on Saturday May 6 with the play-off final taking place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday May 27.

Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2022/23 League Two season:

Saturday July 30 - All games 3pm KO

AFC Wimbledon vs Gillingham

Bradford City vs Doncaster Rovers

Carlisle United vs Crawley Town

Harrogate Town vs Swindon Town

Leyton Orient vs Grimsby Town

Northampton Town vs Colchester United

Rochdale vs Crewe Alexandra

Salford City vs Mansfield Town

Stockport County vs Barrow

Sutton United vs Newport County

Tranmere Rovers vs Stevenage

Walsall vs Hartlepool United

Monday December 26 - All games 3pm KO

AFC Wimbledon vs Newport County

Carlisle United vs Bradford City

Crawley Town vs Sutton United

Gillingham vs Colchester United

Harrogate Town vs Grimsby Town

Leyton Orient vs Stevenage

Mansfield Town vs Northampton Town

Rochdale vs Hartlepool United

Salford City vs Barrow

Stockport County vs Crewe Alexandra

Swindon Town vs Walsall

Tranmere Rovers vs Doncaster Rovers

Here's the final round of fixtures for the 2022/23 League Two season:

Saturday May 6 - All games 3pm KO

Barrow vs Stevenage

Bradford City vs Leyton Orient

Colchester United vs Mansfield Town

Grimsby Town vs AFC Wimbledon

Harrogate Town vs Rochdale

Newport County vs Crewe Alexandra

Salford City vs Gillingham

Stockport County vs Hartlepool United

Sutton United vs Carlisle United

Swindon Town vs Crawley Town

Tranmere Rovers vs Northampton Town

Walsall vs Doncaster Rovers

Key dates for the 2022/23 season

The Championship, League One and League Two seasons will begin on the weekend of July 30. This is one week earlier than the 2021/22 campaign started, and means teams will have a 12-week break between the seasons.

However, the Championship will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate a winter World Cup for the first time. As a result, the fixtures taking over the weekend of November 12/13 will be the final ones before players are called up by their countries for the tournament travel to Qatar.

The Championship will then resume on Saturday December 10, eight days before the World Cup final, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday December 18.

League One and League Two will continue as planned throughout the tournament, though fixtures may be postponed depending on player involvement in the World Cup.

The FA Cup first round proper begins on the weekend of Saturday November 5, with the second round three weeks later and third round on the weekend of Saturday January 7. The final will be held at Wembley Stadium on Saturday June 3.

The Carabao Cup begins during the week commencing August 10, with round two a fortnight later and round three during the week commencing November 9. The final will also be held at Wembley on Sunday February 26.

The Papa John's Trophy begins with the first group games on the week commencing August 31. The quarter-finals take place week commencing January 11, the semi-finals during the week commencing February 1 and the final will also be held at Wembley on Sunday March 19 2023.