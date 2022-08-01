Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports Women's Euros podcast

In their final podcast of the series, Charlotte Marsh and Anton Toloui look back on a superb Euro 2022 final as England beat Germany to lift the title.

England beat Germany to win Euro 2022 | How the Lionesses were crowned champions | What does it mean for women's football in the UK?

Charlotte Marsh and Anton Toloui are back for the final Sky Sports Women's Euros podcast of the series as they reflect on England's Euro 2022 final victory.

The pair analyse the game itself and the key players, including Player of the Match Keira Walsh. They also discuss the impact it will have on women's football in the UK.

Plus, we hear from Euro 2022 winners Jill Scott, Leah Williamson, Hannah Hampton and head coach, Sarina Wiegman.

Image: Leah Williamson lifts the European Championship trophy aloft

Chloe Kelly's extra-time goal saw England beat Germany 2-1 and win Euro 2022 in sensational fashion at a packed-out Wembley Stadium.

In front of a record-breaking crowd of 87,192 people, Kelly's 110th-minute winner secured her country's first major international success since the men's team won the World Cup in 1966.

In a final for the ages, Ella Toone clipped the Lionesses ahead with a superb lob just after the hour mark - following a goalless but entertaining first half.

A superb Keira Walsh pass set up her team-mate, curling the ball around the German defence and into Toone's path. She spotted goalkeeper Merle Frohms off her line and went for the lob to send Wembley into raptures.

But eight-time champions Germany - who lost their top scorer Alexandra Popp to injury minutes before kick-off - were not to be down for long as Lina Magull equalised in the 79th minute. Sydney Lohmann found Tabea Wassmuth inside the area, with the latter's cross turned home by the midfielder.

The first period of extra-time was a cagey affair. Neither side wanted to make an error, but England made the breakthrough with 10 minutes to play. Germany were unable to clear a corner, with Kelly's own shot coming back to her feet inside the six-yard box. She was there again to turn past Frohms and win England their first major trophy.