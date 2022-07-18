Transfer Talk Podcast: Arsenal close on Oleksandr Zinchenko; Jules Kounde or Presnel Kimpembe for Chelsea?

Listen to the latest episode and subscribe to the Essential Football Podcast from Sky Sports Football.

Arsenal close on Zinchenko; Kounde or Kimpembe for Chelsea?

Pete and Dharmesh are joined by European football writer Tom Williams as Arsenal close in on their fifth signing of the summer, Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City.

Image: Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Man City

Tom provides the inside track on some of Ligue 1 and France's top talent. He chats about Chelsea's interest in Jules Kounde and Presnel Kimpembe and which of the two would be a better fit at Stamford Bridge.

Image: Robert Lewandowski has completed his long-awaited move to Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski has completed his long-awaited move to Barcelona, but will he turn them back into major contenders? The panel discuss that before Pete has his say on Newcastle and whether business has slowed at St James' Park.

