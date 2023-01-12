Transfer Talk Podcast: Man Utd move closer to Wout Weghorst deal, will Christopher Nkunku join Joao Felix at Chelsea?

The team are back for a new series of the Transfer Talk podcast!

Pete and Dharms are joined this week by ESPN football expert Julien Laurens as the January window really kicks into gear.

They discuss Manchester United’s surprise move for Wout Weghorst and whether the Netherlands international can thrive under the tutelage of compatriot Erik Ten Hag (04:36). The future of in-form Marcus Rashford is also on the agenda (11:45).

Image: Will Wout Weghorst soon be wearing a Man Utd shirt?

Arsenal wanted to bring Joao Felix to the Emirates, but the Portugal international has ended up at Chelsea – the panel assess whether this is a good fit (16:56) and if Christopher Nkunku will join the Blues in the summer (30:20).

Julien provides the inside track from Ligue 1 as well as on a host of other stars, including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Marcus Thuram (39:13). Dharms rounds up the rest of the transfer news (53:52) before Pete delivers his final thought.

