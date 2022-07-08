Pre-season round-up: Gabriel Jesus nets twice in first Gunners outing as West Ham beat Servette

Gabriel Jesus scored 90 seconds into his first Arsenal outing as his double helped the Gunners to a 5-3 comeback victory over German second division side FC Nurnberg.

The Brazi striker, who completed a £45m move from Manchester City earlier in this summer transfer window, came on at half-time in Germany with the Gunners 2-0 down - and made an immediate impact, scoring high in the net from Ainsley Maitland-Niles' pass.

Mohammed Elneny then hit a wonder-strike to equalise for Mikel Arteta's side, before two Nurnburg own goals from Christpher Schindler and Tim Handwerker gave the Gunners a 4-2 advantage.

Image: Nicolas Pepe in action for Arsenal

Jesus then finished Gabriel Martinelli's cross at the front post with 15 minutes to go to add a fifth for Arsenal, just after Lukas Schleimer pulled one back for the German side.

Arteta named a strong starting line-up for this pre-season outing, with Emile Smith Rowe, Nicolas Pepe and Kieran Tierney among the starters - but their warm-up game fell into disaster.

Johannes Geis and Kwadwo Duah scored past new Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner in the space of five first-half minutes to stun the Premier League side.

Arsenal's pre-season friendlies Everton - Sunday July 17, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore; kick-off 12am BST

Orlando City - Thursday July 21, Exploria Stadium, Florida; kick-off 12:30am BST

Chelsea - Sunday July 24, Camping World Stadium, Florida; kick-off 1am BST

Sevilla - Saturday July 30, Emirates Stadium, London; kick-off 12.30pm BST

Arsenal are likely to welcome back their international players - including Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard - next week before their tour of the United States.

West Ham beat Swiss side Servette | N Forest lose to Coventry

David Moyes' West Ham began their own pre-season campaign with a 2-0 victory against Swiss side Servette.

Moyes named a strong line-up for the first friendly of the summer - with Kurt Zouma, Issa Diop, Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma getting some vital minutes.

The Hammers took the lead when Manuel Lanzini's free-kick caused havoc at the back among the hosts, leaving youngster Ali Ajese to tap home into an empty net with the goalkeeper nowhere to be seen.

West Ham's pre-season friendlies Ipswich - Tuesday July 12, Portman Road, Ipswich; kick off 7pm BST

Boreham Wood - Tuesday July 12, Meadow Park, Borehamwood; kick off 7pm BST

Reading - Saturday July 16, Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading; kick off 3pm BST

Rangers - Tuesday July 19, Ibrox, Glasgow; kick-off 7.45pm BST

Luton - Saturday July 23, Kenilworth Road, Luton; kick off 3pm BST

Lens - Saturday July 30, Stade Bollaert-Delelis, France; kick-off 5.15pm BST

Moyes made six changes at the break and one of them - Divin Mabumba - added a second for the east Londoners after he flicked home at the rebound after Benrahma's shot was saved into his path.

Servette did cause the Hammers some problems and hit the woodwork twice - either side of half-time - but the Hammers cruised to victory after scoring their second.

Meanwhile, newly-promoted Nottingham Forest lose their first pre-season game since becoming a Premier League club, with Coventry running out 3-1 winners in Spain.

The Championship club came from behind win 3-1 thanks to goals from Matty Godden and a brace from Tyler Walker.

A slight positive for Steve Cooper was a debut goal for Guilian Biancone, with the defender signing a three-year contract at the City Ground last week after joining from Troyes.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer before the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.