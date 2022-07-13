Women's Euros 2022: England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy returns to training after Covid recovery

Lotte Wubben-Moy has returned to England training after recovering from Covid.

The Arsenal defender was told to isolate at home after testing positive last week.

The Lionesses' Twitter account posted an image of Wubben-Moy back in training, to which she responded: "Safe to say it's good to be back".

The defender was absent for Monday's 8-0 obliteration of Norway at the Amex Stadium, but is now available for selection ahead of the Lionesses' final Group A game against Northern Ireland.

Wubben-Moy could be brought in for Friday night's game in Southampton if she is able to prove her fitness.

Head coach Sarina Wiegman is expected to name a much-changed side after England secured their pathway to the quarter-finals as group winners on Monday.

She made her England debut against Northern Ireland in February 2021 and has eight international caps.

