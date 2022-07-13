Paris St-Germain could show nine players the exit, including Georginio Wijnaldum - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

PSG want to get rid of nine players this summer, including Georginio Wijnaldum.

Liverpool's Andy Robertson has pleaded for patience with £85million summer signing Darwin Nunez but has been left with no doubt that the 'fantastic' striker can be a difference maker this season.

Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is embroiled in a bitter row with Borussia Dortmund that could see him leave this summer as his attitude continues to frustrate manager Edin Terzic

THE SUN

Cristiano Ronaldo "breaks his silence" after failing to return to training at Manchester United. Ronaldo posted on social media a photo of himself in the gym wearing a pair of Man Utd shorts during a workout.

Erling Haaland has revealed he received a message of support from ex-Manchester United boss and fellow Norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite signing for United's rivals City.

Joe Cole believes that Chelsea could get "the best years" out of Raheem Sterling.

THE MIRROR

Frenkie de Jong is refusing to bow to the intense pressure exerted on him by Barcelona chiefs to accept a transfer to Manchester United this summer, according to reports in Spain.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United's pursuit of two of their top transfer targets this summer, Alexander Isak and Moussa Diaby, appear to be over after yet more frustration in their attempts to negotiate a fee as well as problems over their wages.

THE TIMES

Chelsea are no longer interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo after talks between Thomas Tuchel and Todd Boehly.

Djed Spence is expected to finally complete his protracted move from Middlesbrough to Tottenham on Friday with the fee thought to be around £12 million.

DAILY EXPRESS

Barcelona "draw up Frenkie de Jong punishment plan" if he rejects Manchester United transfer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has turned down a mega-money offer to play in Saudi Arabia as the world's highest-paid footballer for the next two years, according to reports.

THE GUARDIAN

The two Portuguese professionals appointed to work with the chairman of UEFA's "independent review" into the chaos at the Champions League Final, have both worked extensively for UEFA, raising further serious concerns about the review's independence.

THE ATHLETIC

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has insisted the club is 'not for sale' as he promised to support Frank Lampard in the summer transfer window.

Brighton & Hove Albion are interested in signing Rangers defender Calvin Bassey.

DAILY RECORD

Calvin Bassey reportedly left Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder "charmed" following a phone call as his interest in the Rangers defender ramps up. Reports on Wednesday claimed both the Eredivisie champions and Premier League side Brighton were eyeing the Nigeria international.

Coy Ange Postecoglou remained tight-lipped over Celtic's rumoured interest in Czech striker Ladislav Almasi after their victory over Banik Ostrava on Wednesday night.

SCOTTISH SUN

Ajax could use some of the £60m they will rake in from the sales of Sebastien Haller to Dortmund and Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United to test Rangers' resolve over Calvin Bassey.