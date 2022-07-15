Women's Euros preview: Spain and Denmark face crucial showdown in Group B, while Germany face Finland

The final round of fixtures in Group B at the Women's Euros sees Spain and Denmark face off for the final knockout qualification spot, while already-qualified Germany take on bottom-of-the-table Finland.

Spain's Mariona Caldentey has urged her team-mates to "step forward" at Euro 2022 in the absence of star players Alexia Putellas and Jennifer Hermoso.

La Roja take on Denmark at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday in a showdown that will determine who will join Group B leaders Germany in the quarter-finals - Spain are in second place in the table with a better goal difference than the Danes.

Hermoso, Spain's record goalscorer, was ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury, while Ballon d'Or winner Putellas tore her anterior cruciate ligament in training, three days before their opening game against Finland.

Image: Mariona Caldentey is hoping for an improved performance from Spain on Saturday

Barcelona forward Caldentey said: "It's obvious that losing both Jenni and Ale was a massive blow for us in terms of goalscoring because of their statistics and the team's confidence.

"They are two of the captains and two key players. However, we must step forward and take new responsibilities."

Germany are bidding for a third straight win after defeating Denmark and Spain 4-0 and 2-0 respectively, and midfielder Svenja Huth made clear her side's intentions in their final group game against Finland in Milton Keynes.

Finland are without a point after following up a 4-1 defeat to Spain in their opening game with a 1-0 loss to Denmark, but Huth said: "It won't be an easy game.

Image: Svenja Huth (left) is not taking Germany's final group game for granted

"The game against Spain in particular showed that (Finland) are very strong in transitions, so for us it will be about being good at counter-pressing, being alert and then trying to play our own game.

"If we do that - as is our aim - we'll go through to the quarter-finals as group winners with nine points and no goals conceded, but we know we have to concentrate from the first second to the last."

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

Group stage

Wednesday July 6

Group A: England 1-0 Austria

Thursday July 7

Group A: Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland

Friday July 8

Group B: Spain 4-1 Finland

Group B: Germany 4-0 Denmark

Saturday July 9

Group C: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland

Group C: Netherlands 1-1 Sweden

Sunday July 10

Group D: Belgium 1-1 Iceland

Group D: France 5-1 Italy

Monday July 11

Group A: Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland

Group A: England 8-0 Norway

Tuesday July 12

Group B: Denmark 1-0 Finland

Group B: Germany 2-0 Spain

Wednesday July 13

Group C: Sweden 2-1 Switzerland

Group C: Netherlands 3-2 Portugal

Thursday July 14

Group D: Italy 1-1 Iceland

Group D: France 2-1 Belgium

Friday July 15

Group A: Northern Ireland v England - kick-off 8pm, St Mary's

Group A: Austria vs Norway - kick-off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Saturday July 16

Group B: Finland vs Germany - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Denmark vs Spain - kick-off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Sunday July 17

Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands - kick-off 5pm, Bramall Lane

Group C: Sweden vs Portugal - kick-off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village

Monday July 18

Group D: Iceland vs France - kick-off 8pm, New York Stadium

Group D: Italy vs Belgium - kick-off 8pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals

Wednesday July 20

Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B - kick-off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Thursday July 21

Quarter-final 2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A - kick-off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Friday July 22

Quarter-final 3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D - kick-off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C - kick-off 8pm, New York Stadium

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 26

Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3 - kick-off 8pm, Bramall Lane

Wednesday July 27

Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4 - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

Final

Sunday July 31

Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 - kick-off 5pm, Wembley