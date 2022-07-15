Women's Euros preview: Spain and Denmark face crucial showdown in Group B, while Germany face Finland

Spain and Denmark face off in Brentford as they compete for the final qualification spot from Group B; Germany - who are already through to the quarter-finals - take on Finland in Milton Keynes; Spain are looking to bounce back after losing 2-0 to Germany last time out
Friday 15 July 2022 18:56, UK
The final round of fixtures in Group B at the Women's Euros sees Spain and Denmark face off for the final knockout qualification spot, while already-qualified Germany take on bottom-of-the-table Finland.
Spain's Mariona Caldentey has urged her team-mates to "step forward" at Euro 2022 in the absence of star players Alexia Putellas and Jennifer Hermoso.
La Roja take on Denmark at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday in a showdown that will determine who will join Group B leaders Germany in the quarter-finals - Spain are in second place in the table with a better goal difference than the Danes.
Hermoso, Spain's record goalscorer, was ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury, while Ballon d'Or winner Putellas tore her anterior cruciate ligament in training, three days before their opening game against Finland.
Barcelona forward Caldentey said: "It's obvious that losing both Jenni and Ale was a massive blow for us in terms of goalscoring because of their statistics and the team's confidence.
"They are two of the captains and two key players. However, we must step forward and take new responsibilities."
Germany are bidding for a third straight win after defeating Denmark and Spain 4-0 and 2-0 respectively, and midfielder Svenja Huth made clear her side's intentions in their final group game against Finland in Milton Keynes.
Finland are without a point after following up a 4-1 defeat to Spain in their opening game with a 1-0 loss to Denmark, but Huth said: "It won't be an easy game.
"The game against Spain in particular showed that (Finland) are very strong in transitions, so for us it will be about being good at counter-pressing, being alert and then trying to play our own game.
"If we do that - as is our aim - we'll go through to the quarter-finals as group winners with nine points and no goals conceded, but we know we have to concentrate from the first second to the last."
