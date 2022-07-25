Eric Bailly: Roma boss Jose Mourinho interested in reunion with Manchester United defender

Roma head coach Jose Mourinho wants to be reunited with Eric Bailly with the Serie A club interested in signing the Manchester United defender.

Bailly was Mourinho's first signing at Manchester United in the summer of 2016 when he arrived from Villarreal for £30m.

While his plan is to fight for his place at United, it is thought Bailly will speak to manager Erik ten Hag about his potential game time.

If he feels his action will be limited, he would welcome the chance to speak to his former boss Mourinho if a suitable offer is made.

AC Milan are also interested in the Ivory Coast international, who has made 113 appearances during his time at Old Trafford.

Image: Bailly has made 113 appearances in six years at Manchester United

Milan initially showed an interest in signing Bailly in the January transfer window but a move failed to materialise, with United not keen on loaning players out then.

The 28-year-old signed a contract extension last year and is due to remain at the club until 2024.

Sky Sports News understands that prior to signing the extension, Bailly feared the club were offering him a new contract in order to secure a larger transfer fee in the event of his departure.

In an interview with Sky Sports News last year, Bailly said: "I want to do more for this club, you know, because in my bad times the club has helped me about everything and I'm proud about this."

Sky Sports News' senior reporter Melissa Reddy has followed Manchester United's pre-season tours in Thailand and Australia to see new boss Erik ten Hag make his mark at the club...

Erik ten Hag's first Premier League game as Manchester United manager will be against Brighton at Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports, on the opening Super Sunday of the 2022/23 season.

After facing Graham Potter's Seagulls on Sunday August 7, live on Sky Sports, United travel to Brentford in the second round of fixtures before hosting rivals Liverpool in a blockbuster early-season clash on the weekend of August 20.

United's trip to the Etihad Stadium for the first Manchester derby of the season on October 1 kicks off a daunting month which sees Ten Hag's side travel to Everton and Chelsea and host Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham.

The final game before the season pauses for the winter World Cup will be against Fulham on the weekend of November 12/13. United then return to action on Boxing Day at Fulham. 2023 will be ushered in by a home match against promoted Bournemouth. Premier League champions Manchester City are next up at Old Trafford on January 14, the return trip to Anfield on March 4, while United conclude their season at home to Fulham on May 28.

