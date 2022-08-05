England move up to fourth from eighth in world rankings after Euro 2022 triumph

England have climbed to fourth in the world rankings on the back of their historic Euro 2022 triumph.

The Lionesses went into the tournament ranked eighth in the world but emerged victorious, beating Germany 2-1 after extra-time in the final to win the country's first major trophy since the men's side lifted the 1966 World Cup.

World champions the United States - England's opponents for a sold-out friendly at Wembley on October 7 - remain top of the rankings, while Germany sit second and Sweden third.

England's rankings surge sees them move ahead of France, the Netherlands, Canada and Spain.

The Euros were not the only competition taking place globally last month, with continental championships also taking place in Africa, South America, North America and Oceania, all of which served as qualifying events for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The US triumphed in CONCACAF's W Championship to help preserve their place at the rankings summit.

The World Cup draw will take place in Auckland on October 22.

England vs USA at Wembley sold out

All available general admission tickets for the Lionesses' October international against the United States at Wembley have sold out inside 24 hours.

The mouth-watering fixture is scheduled for Friday October 7 providing England qualify for the World Cup.

The Lionesses announced the fixture on Tuesday afternoon with demand crashing The FA's website.

Watch the stars of England's Euro 2022 triumph play in the Women's Super League live on Sky Sports during the 2022/23 season; the new campaign gets under way on September 10.

England captain Williamson will lead her Arsenal side into an opening weekend clash at Manchester City in front of the Sky cameras on September 11.

That match comes a day after the season's curtain-raiser between Tottenham and Manchester United at 12.30pm on September 10, also live on Sky Sports.