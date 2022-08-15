Alexandro Bernabei: Celtic defender arrested following road traffic incident in Glasgow 

Celtic left-back Alexandro Bernabei has been arrested following a road traffic incident in Glasgow city centre.

The 21-year-old - who joined the Scottish Premiership champions in June for £3.75m - was taken into custody in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police Scotland have confirmed the Argentinian has been released on an undertaking and will appear in court at a later date.

Bernabei's arrest comes hours after Celtic won 5-0 at Rugby Park where the defender was an unused substitute.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "On Monday, 15 August, 2022, a 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with a road traffic offence which took place in Glasgow City Centre.

"He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date."

Celtic have been approached for comment.