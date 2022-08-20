Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks Liverpool will ease to victory at Manchester United on MNF

Jones Knows thinks Liverpool will ease to victory at Manchester United on Monday Night Football.

Manchester United vs Liverpool, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

The current state of Manchester United can be seen through the match odds for this one. United are almost 5/1 with Sky Bet - and were bigger earlier this week - to beat Liverpool. It is the second-biggest price they have ever gone off at in a Premier League game at Old Trafford - only trumped when going off 6/1 against Manchester City in 2019.

Liverpool's price of 4/7 with Sky Bet is one you would usually see them go off when playing a mid-table team away from home. That is the reality of United's market expectation. They are now competing and jostling for position with the likes of Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

How the mighty have fallen.

Shall I blow the trumpet? Go on then. I tipped a Liverpool 5-1 win in the corresponding fixture which overestimated United as they lost 5-0. I'd happily back the same outcome here but Liverpool aren't quite finding the same level of shot conversion in front of goal and do have three of their finishers missing in Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.

For those wanting to get Liverpool on-side, backing them to be winning at half-time at Evens with Sky Bet looks a smart way of finding a reasonable price on a home-based bet. Yes, they've fallen behind in their last six Premier League matches but they were incredibly unlucky not to have scored early in the eventual draw with Crystal Palace, creating 1.47 expected goals in the first half to no avail.

Jurgen Klopp will be sending his team out to take full advantage of the nervousness within the United ranks and his boys scored within the first five minutes in both meetings vs United last season.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-3