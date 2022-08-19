Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea boss handed one-match touchline ban and £35,000 fine for Antonio Conte spat

Thomas Tuchel has been handed a one-game touchline ban following his fracas with Antonio Conte in the aftermath of Chelsea's draw with Tottenham.

The German has also been fined £35,000 by the Football Association for improper conduct after breaching FA Rule E3, while Conte has been fined £15,000 after both managers admitted improper conduct in a series of touchline clashes in Sunday's 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel's touchline ban has been suspended temporarily though, pending the full written reasons for the decision - allowing the Chelsea manager to take his place in the dugout for Sunday's Premier League clash at Leeds, live on Sky Sports.

Tuchel and Conte were involved in a series of altercations throughout the fiery derby, with both managers squaring up before being booked during the game and sent off at full-time by referee Anthony Taylor.

The FA's separate investigation into Tuchel's post-match media comments in relation to this fixture remains ongoing.

"An independent regulatory commission has today ordered that Thomas Tuchel be fined £35,000 and banned from the touchline for one match, and Antonio Conte be fined £15,000 after they respectively breached FA Rule E3," an FA statement read.

"Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte admitted that their behaviour after the final whistle of the Premier League game between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday, August 14, 2022, was improper, and both managers requested a paper hearing.

"These sanctions are subject to appeal, and Thomas Tuchel's one-match touchline ban has been suspended temporarily pending the independent regulatory commission's written reasons for its decision that will be made available in due course."