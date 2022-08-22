Ben Brereton Diaz unlikely to sign new Blackburn Rovers contract after Nice transfer bid was rejected

Ben Brereton Diaz is unlikely to sign a new contract with Blackburn Rovers, Sky Sports News has been told, even though the deal on the table would see him earn a big pay rise.

Rovers approached the striker several months ago with an opening offer, but Brereton Diaz is keen to explore opportunities elsewhere.

A £10m bid from Nice for the 23-year-old has already been rejected, and Blackburn are thought to want £15m for the Chile international, even though his existing contract expires next summer. The striker is thought to be keen to talk to Nice if a fee can be agreed.

Last week we reported that Brereton Diaz was also on Everton's radar as they pursue additions to their forward area.

Brereton Diaz is free to negotiate with other clubs in the new year.

