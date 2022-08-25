Premier League betting: 66/1 Dan Burn can light up Molineux - Jones Knows

Our tipster Jones Knows has a raft of big-priced goalscorer bets to attack this weekend with Newcastle defender Dan Burn part of his betting plan.

How did we get on last weekend?

Four points were given back to those greedy bookmakers but not without some promise.

I would argue two of the losers were examples of how losing bets can sometimes be great bets despite the result. I felt we got ahead of the market in tipping up Solly March (14/1) and Marc Cucurella (18/1) to score. Both had four shots between them and one of those efforts could have easily nestled.

If they remain playing in the same positions, a goal or two will certainly be dropping their way in the next few weeks. The Southampton half-time/full-time bet was certainly along the right lines as they had the look of being overpriced at Leicester. My greediness in hunting a bigger price got the better of me there as Saints won 2-1. Greedy boy. No change there.

Less said the better about Arsenal, Man City and Chelsea winning to nil at 16/1. Let's hope that bravery and aggression shown by Leeds and Newcastle against the big boys continues as it made for two fantastic football matches and a proper payday for those who foresaw taking on the odds-on jollies.

P+L = -4.5

Wolves have conceded the second highest expected goals figure from set-pieces so far this season (1.69) - a small sample size of course - but they did look a very technical, diminutive team against Spurs barring the two centre-backs so it would not surprise me if this area of defence becomes a problem for them in the long-run.

Dan Burn has been threatening to open his account for Newcastle, missing a free header from 12 yards out in the recent 0-0 with Brighton - one of five shots he has had on goal already this season. If you stretch the data back to when he joined Newcastle in January, he ranks fifth in the Premier League for average touches in the opposition box per-90 minutes (1.58) and sixth for total shots per-90 (0.84). He is the main target point for all Newcastle's set-pieces and sooner or later a huge chance is going to drop his way. It could be this weekend.