Everton in advanced talks to sign Neal Maupay with Brighton forward out of favour at Amex Stadium

Everton are in advanced negotiations with Brighton to sign striker Neal Maupay as they look to add to their forward line before the end of the transfer window.

The 26-year-old looked like he would join Fulham this week, but Frank Lampard is desperate to bring in reinforcements in the forward positions.

Everton are hopeful a deal can be struck but there is still some work to do to complete negotiations.

The Toffees have already shown an interest in Southampton's Che Adams this week. One source has told Sky Sports the deal under discussion would value Adams at up to £25m.

Scotland international Adams moved to Southampton from Birmingham in 2019 and has gone on to score 22 goals in 98 Premier League appearances, including two in two games this season.

Maupay scored eight goals for the Seagulls last season, but is yet to start a league game for the club this term with Danny Welbeck favoured in attack.

Speaking after Sunday's win at West Ham, Brighton boss Graham Potter said Maupay's exit, which has been rumoured all summer, had become "less imminent" over the previous seven days - before Everton's interest was piqued this week.

"It sounded a little bit more imminent last week but as we know the transfer window is not predictable," Potter said. "I would say it is less imminent now and hence why he is in the squad. I think you have to realise they are human beings with families, with careers, and lives.

"If there is a decision to make they need some time to think about that but there isn't a decision now so we are happy to have him in the squad."

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move before the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.