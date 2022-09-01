Bamba Dieng: Leeds target fails Nice medical but deal could be resurrected thanks to 'joker' rule

Leeds target Bamba Dieng has failed a medical ahead of a proposed move from Marseille to Nice, though the deal could be resurrected on Friday, thanks to a 'joker' rule.

The rule means one deal between two French clubs can be done after the summer window closes and before the winter one opens.

Sky Sports News revealed on Deadline Day Leeds had agreed a £10m fee with Marseille for Dieng and he was due to head over to the United Kingdom for a medical.

Fulham have also been in talks for Dieng in this summer transfer window but Nice, who have recruited Aaron Ramsey, Kasper Schmeichel and Nicolas Pepe so far this summer, had appeared to steal the 22-year-old from under Jesse Marsch's nose.

The Senegal forward was in a private jet terminal in Nice earlier on Thursday and has been offered a five-year contract by the Ligue 1 club.

Leeds were so confident in signing Dieng on Deadline Day chairman Andrea Radrizzani "welcomed" him on Twitter, while he also confirmed the club's interest in PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo.

Radrizzani tweeted: "Let's welcome Bamba Dieng and we will continue to work on Gapko. Now it s time to focus on the pitch and support our new project and the great job Jesse and the staff are doing."

He admitted the club got "screwed up" as the deal collapsed but still felt Leeds had a "great" window.

"Part of the madness of deadline day," Radrizzani said after the deal fell through. "We have been screwed up, it happens even to the best ones. We have done a great market, planned and executed our targets at very early stage. Keep going."

Leeds' James having Fulham medical

Fulham are set to complete the loan signing of Leeds winger Daniel James, who is having a medical at the west London club.

The deal is not yet done and is no longer dependent on any potential Leeds incomings, including Dieng.

Wales international James is seeking regular first-team football ahead of the 2022 World Cup which commences in November.

Three other Premier League clubs have shown an interest in the 22-year-old this summer, including Tottenham. However, James felt that he would not get the game time he wanted if he were to join Antonio Conte's side.