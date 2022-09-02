Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 6 tips and advice from experts

With the Premier League now moving into midweek action, Sky Sports continues its weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world.

In our latest column, Holly Shand and FPL Heisenberg discuss how to address the problem of Liverpool's leaky defence, what late arrivals are worth targeting and whether Alexander Isak's impressive debut is enough to consider a transfer already.

You can also join the official Sky Sports Fantasy League with code e7ft7m.

Alexander Isak impressed on debut - is he, or other Newcastle players, on your radar now?

FPL Heisenberg: Yes, Newcastle players are firmly on my radar with some really juicy fixtures coming up. However, picking which asset to go for is tricky given the injuries to Callum Wilson and Saint-Maximin. Kieran Trippier (£5.1m), Fabian Schar (£4.7m) and Nick Pope (£5.0m) represent excellent value and good routes into the Newcastle defence whilst new signing Alexander Isak (£7.0m) looked excellent vs Liverpool. However, is that performance enough for us to trust Isak with a spot in our FPL teams, there's many other strong forward options to choose from with Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ivan Toney, Gabriel Jesus and Erling Haaland all great options.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Alexander Isak notched one - and had a second narrowly ruled out for offside - as Newcastle were beaten late on by Liverpool

Holly Shand: Absolutely! It's time to invest in our forward lines now, with plenty of options to consider and Isak is a fantastic differential. Newcastle have a great run of fixtures across the next seven game weeks and as their record signing, I can see Isak racking up the minutes across this period. I'm also looking to Trippier for my defence, with two clean sheets already this season.

Watch the Fantasy Show on SSN from 10.40am every Saturday

GW6 deadline: Saturday, 11am

Have you got an eye on any of the other late transfer signings?

FPL Heisenberg: Not straight away, with new signings it's usually best to wait until they are guaranteed starters for their new club and to see how they fit in with their new team etc. Wesley Fofana (£4.4m) at Chelsea is interesting though, not a great deal of attacking threat but he represents a really cheap route into the Chelsea defence - although I would need to see defensive improvements from them before bringing him in.

Holly Shand: I'm generally cautious with new signings until I see them play, especially players new to the Premier League. However, Brighton defender Pervis Estupinan (£4.5m) has caught my eye after he registered an assist against Fulham last time out. I will also be keeping a close eye on Manchester United's new midfielder Antony (£7.5m) and how Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£?) settles into life at Chelsea.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Should Darwin Nunez (£8.9m) be back in FPL teams or is Roberto Firminio's (£8.0m) form a worry?

FPL Heisenberg: I do not see myself going for Nunez when Haaland is on fire, Harry Kane (£11.4m) is still producing the goods and then you have lots of viable options cheaper than Nunez, such as Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.7m) who has started the season really well, Ivan Toney (£7.2m) who has decent fixtures, the highly owned Gabriel Jesus (£8.1m) and Newcastle's new signing Isak who has started well too. With only three forward slots to choose from, picking three from the aforementioned players is a better strategy than gambling on Nunez with Firmino likely to take some of his minutes too.

Holly Shand: Roberto Firmino can do nothing wrong right now, with three goals and three assists in three starts. Given the congestion in the fixture schedule, Darwin Nunez will get minutes across some fixtures, but Firmino is higher in the pecking order right now due to the Uruguay international's recent disciplinary record.

Is it finally time to sell Andrew Robertson (£6.8m)?

FPL Heisenberg: In an ideal world, yes. He's an expensive defender not getting many clean sheets or attacking returns and he often gets subbed early for Kostas Tsimikas. However, he has a nice fixture with Everton up next and he's still taking his fair share of set pieces, so he always has that chance of getting a double-digit return in any game week.

He's in my team and as I have other fires to put out, he will likely stay for the Everton game - if I do keep Robertson I really hope Liverpool can improve defensively as they are currently far too easy to score against.

Image: Andy Robertson has chalked up only 15 points from his first five games

Holly Shand: Yes, he's definitely leaving my squad this week. Liverpool have kept just one clean sheet this season, with one 90-minute appearance for Robertson. He will be rotated with Kostas Tsimikas in the near future and is not providing enough value for money right now. Marc Cucarella (£5.1m), Kieran Trippier (£5.1m), William Saliba (£4.7m) and Estupinan are on my shortlist as potential replacements.

If you save money on Robertson, who is the midfielder in the £8m region to target?

FPL Heisenberg: I would probably go slightly cheaper and look at two Man City Midfielders, Ilkay Gundogan (£7.6m) and Bernardo Silva (£6.9m). Of course, there's always the worry of Pep rotation but these two can still continue to provide FPL returns regardless.

They both have the quality to pop up with goals and assists, especially as they will be creating chances for excellent finishers like Haaland and Alvarez. Honourable shoutout to Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) too, he's scored four goals in four games, on penalties and the talisman for Crystal Palace. The only problem with Zaha is Crystal Palace have a tough run of fixtures coming up, so maybe it's best to hold fire on Zaha for now, despite his great form.

After five weeks of FPL - what has been the biggest surprise?

FPL Heisenberg: The biggest surprise for me has been the lack of clean sheets for Liverpool. I doubled up with Trent and Robbo and it's been very disappointing so far (apart from the 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth). I have to mention Haaland here too, we all fully expected him to score plenty of goals but did we really expect nine goals in his first five games? He's started phenomenally and doesn't look like slowing down any time soon.

Holly Shand: The forward position has been the biggest surprise this season. Last campaign we were avoiding them and wishing we could just play with five defenders and five midfielders but that's now shifted. I could fill my three forward spots twice over right now with Haaland, Kane, Jesus, Mitrovic, Isak and Toney. I will be going into Gameweek 6 with just two midfielders in an unconventional 5-2-3 formation.