WhoScored.com reveal their Championship Team of the Month for August...

Goalkeeper: Viktor Johansson (Rotherham) - 7.23 rating

Rotherham's unbeaten start to the season came to an end in their final game in August but it was an otherwise positive run for the club. Goalkeeper Johansson played a key role in that making 23 saves and keeping three clean sheets across his six appearances.

Right-back: James Bree (Luton) - 7.10 rating

August didn't start so well for Luton but they at least finished it strongly with two wins and a draw from their final three matches to move into mid-table. Bree was a constant threat for the Hatters and remarkably created the second most clear-cut chances in the division in August (five). The 24-year-old also weighed in with 13 tackles.

Centre-back: Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) - 7.57 rating

In the side to help Sheffield United keep the goals out, Ahmedhodzic couldn't help but score for the Blades in August. The Bosnian centre-back scored three times in August, including twice in a 4-0 win over Reading in midweek. Ahmedhodzic also helped keep three clean sheets in six games.

Centre-back: Liam Lindsay (Preston) - 7.50 rating

Preston are the only unbeaten team left in the Championship this season and Lindsay has played a key role in their positive start. In the right place at the right time, the 26-year-old won 42 aerial duels in August - ranking second of all players in the division. He even won 14 alone in a 0-0 draw with Rotherham and also ranked second for total clearances made (41).

Left-back: Max Lowe (Sheffield United) - 7.44 rating

Lowe finished August as the top tackler in the Championship with 25 in six appearances. The 25-year-old also weighed in with 13 interceptions to help Sheffield United put together a six-game unbeaten streak last month. Not only solid in defence, but Lowe also chipped in with an assist and the winning goal against Sunderland.

Right midfield: Chris Willock (QPR) - 7.69 rating

Willock scored in all four of his appearances in August. As well as providing the goals, the 24-year-old also averaged 1.3 key passes and 1.5 dribbles per game.

Central midfield: Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) - 7.69 rating

Not only did Oliver Norwood register three assists and score once, the Sheffield United midfielder also ranked in the top five in the division for tackles made (22) last month. Norwood proved key at both ends of the pitch for the Blades and was a real threat for set-pieces, where he created the fifth-most goalscoring chances (seven).

Central midfield: Ilias Chair (QPR) - 7.49

Chair played a direct hand in six goals in as many games in the Championship last month, scoring or assisting in all but one of his appearances. The 24-year-old was a constant threat for QPR, managing multiple shots and key passes in five of his six outings. Chair ranked second in the division for key passes (21) in August, while no player claimed the WhoScored Man of the Match award more times (three).

Left midfield: Jack Clarke (Sunderland) - 7.56 rating

Clarke has already played a direct hand in more goals for Sunderland this season (five) than last term (four). Four of those goal involvements fell in August and three in one game as Sunderland finished the month with a 3-0 victory over Rotherham in midweek.

Striker: Ross Stewart (Sunderland) - 7.81 rating

Sunderland have endured a rollercoaster start to life back in the Championship after losing their manager but they still find themselves in early play-off contention thanks to the form shown by forward Stewart. The 26-year-old is our player of the month for August after playing a direct hand in eight goals in six appearances. Stewart's contributions helped earn Sunderland eight points.

Striker: Joao Pedro (Watford) - 7.76 rating

Joao Pedro didn't let talk about his future distract him from business on the pitch for Watford as he closed off August with three goal involvements in their last two matches. Pedro completed nine dribbles in Watford's 2-1 win over Boro in midweek, a record in a Championship match so far this season.