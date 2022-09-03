Steven Gerrard: Philippe Coutinho's disallowed strike in Aston Villa's 1-1 draw against Man City a 'legitimate goal'

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard believes the officials were "too soon" in disallowing Philippe Coutinho's potential winner for offside in their home draw against Man City, while Jamie Carragher believes the decision was a "huge mistake".

Aston Villa thought they had scored a winner against the champions when substitute Coutinho fired home off the underside of the bar from distance in the 79th minute that would have put the home side 2-1 up.

However, the assistant referee had already put his flag up for offside with referee Simon Hooper blowing his whistle before the Brazilian's shot went in - even though replays showed Coutinho was actually onside.

Asked about the incident by Sky Sports, Gerrard said: "I saw a legitimate goal but obviously I am biased.

"The referee did the same at the other end with [Ezri] Konsa on the 'keeper, he was desperate on the whistle which went against us twice in the game."

The Villa boss later claimed in his post-match press conference that the officials have since recognised they called the offside decision too quickly.

"I've gone and spoke to the officials calmly after the game," he said. "I've given enough time and I've asked for their side of it.

"Listen, I always try and understand their side of it. But the referee has blown the whistle too soon.

"I know there's a slight rule change in terms of not waiting too long for these whistles and flags. I understand that rule change.

"But I think when something is so tight it's worth that little extra bit of time and we could have scored a second goal tonight, for sure.

"Obviously that moment and those decisions have gone against us but fair play to the officials. They've recognised that in the room afterwards."

Carragher: It's a huge mistake | Dublin: Officials will be embarrassed

Despite some of the City players stopping before the ball went into the net, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher believes the goal should have stood.

Responding to Gerrard's post-match interview, he said: "When you look at that disallowed goal from Coutinho, I think Stevie is right - it should have been a goal.

"It was a huge mistake from the referee's assistant and the referee to blow the whistle.

Image: Steven Gerrard (right) consoles Philippe Coutinho after his goal was disallowed

"We see so often now, when players run offside and they do not put the flag up even when it's four or five yards offside. That one is actually onside, it's really tight.

"You could argue they had been hard done by towards the end of the game."

Fellow pundits Graeme Souness and Dion Dublin also agreed with Carragher.

"It should have stood," Souness told Sky Sports. "I just don't understand why this is not given. The referee goes early.

"The ball is going backwards and he's looking to get his shot off. You've got to let it run on. That's a perfectly good goal in my opinion."

Dublin added on Sky Sports: "I think it's a huge mistake. They'll look at this and they'll be embarrassed by it because they should've let it roll on, see what happens and then deal with the situation. Don't blow your whistle.

"I just think they've got it completely wrong and it could be very significant for Villa."

Coutinho's disallowed goal comes amid a weekend where the VAR technology seemed to cause the controversy rather than reduce it.

A series of decisions that were either overturned thanks to the intervention of VAR or not given despite the presence of the review system infuriated managers of multiple teams, who were unable to contain their feelings post-match.

The incidents included:

Maxwel Cornet's late equaliser for West Ham at Chelsea being overturned for a foul on Edouard Mendy by Jarrod Bowen.

Newcastle's winning goal being overturned for a foul by Joe Willock on Vicente Guaita despite Tyrick Mitchell pushing the midfielder into the Crystal Palace goalkeeper.

Leeds not being awarded a penalty for a tackle on Crysencio Summerville by Aaron Hickey in their defeat at Brentford.

The decision to disallow Cornet's goal was particularly egregious, given it appeared Mendy was barely touched by Bowen as he fumbled the ball into Hammers possession.

David Moyes called it "a ridiculously bad decision", while Declan Rice tweeted it was "one of the worst VAR decisions made since it's come into the game."