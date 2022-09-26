Watford sack Rob Edwards and are set to appoint Slaven Bilic

Watford have sacked manager Rob Edwards and are set to appoint Slaven Bilic as his replacement.

Edwards traded Forest Green for Watford in June 2022 but leaves Vicarage Road after taking charge of just 11 matches in a three-month period.

A club statement read: "Watford FC has relieved Rob Edwards of his duties as head coach.

"The Board of Watford Football Club wishes to place on record its thanks to Rob for all of his work since his appointment and wish him and his assistant Richie Kyle - who will also leave the club - all the very best for their future careers in coaching and management.

"The Hornets will confirm its newly-appointed head coach in due course."

Former West Ham, West Brom and Croatia manager Bilic is the favourite to succeed Edwards at Watford.

