Kyle Lafferty: Kilmarnock involve SFA in probe into alleged use of sectarian language

Kilmarnock are in consultation with the Scottish Football Association over their investigation into Kyle Lafferty's alleged use of sectarian language.

A video, which has appeared on social media, shows the Killie striker reacting when a man posing for a photo with him says "Up the Celts".

The 34-year-old former Rangers and Hearts striker was axed from the Northern Ireland squad for their UEFA Nations League fixtures against Kosovo and Greece, with manager Ian Baraclough stating that a back injury had also been considered when the decision was made.

Killie boss Derek McInnes said: "As the club previously stated we are conducting our own investigation into the matter and, in consultation with the SFA, we are looking to try to get that resolved as quickly as possible.

"You will appreciate that, while that investigation is ongoing, I can't say any more than that."

Lafferty looks unlikely to feature in Saturday's Scottish Premiership fixture against Aberdeen while the investigation continues.

When asked if the striker would be in the squad, McInnes said: "I can't say for certain on that for the moment. We are in consultation with the SFA and we will be directed on (by) them.

"It is better in all these types of matters, any discipline matters it is always better to get clarity as soon as possible, equally it is important that everybody does their due diligence and does their investigation.

"We started that last week and we just need to wait to see the outcome of it."

Baraclough: Still a route back for Lafferty

Image: Lafferty was withdrawn from the Northern Ireland squad

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has insisted there is still a route back into international football for Lafferty despite his withdrawal from the team.

He said a back injury had also been considered when the decision was made to withdraw the striker from the squad.

"It's not necessarily the end," Baraclough said. "It will be reported in some quarters as that and it will be sensationalised but I'm there for Kyle."