A £250,000 Super 6 Winner! Could you be next?

Chris Howell correcty predicted six scorelines and became £250,000 richer after winning the first Super 6 round of the season.

Every moment matters in Super 6, and every goal matters too.

Chris Howell was just going about his everyday life on the Wednesday evening - that was, until Super 6 got involved.

Despite the fact he was five goals away from six correct scores with just six minutes remaining, there was a chance he could end the night £250,000 to the good.

Being a Tottenham fan, Howell was not used to seeing Tanguy Ndombele find the net for his team, however, it was his strike for Napoli, first for the club, in the 91st minute of their match with Rangers in September that sealed a 3-0 win at Ibrox for the Italians, but more importantly the £250,000 jackpot for Chris.

He wasn't hanging about either. Chris and his partner have already booked a trip to the Maldives. Super 6 is more than a game, and it can certainly change lives.

The Winning Selections:

Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg

Rangers 0-3 Napoli

Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig

Juventus 1-2 Benfica

Maccabi Haifa 1-3 PSG

There is in fact another Super 6 round on Saturday, culminating in the blockbuster that is Liverpool vs Manchester City on Super Sunday, and that of course means another £250,000 is on the line.

Fancy beating Chris' predictions? Here is what our Super 6 winner has backed for Round 14:

Wolves 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Fulham 3-0 Bournemouth

Tottenham 3-1 Everton

Manchester Utd 1-2 Newcastle

Aston Villa 2-1 Chelsea

Liverpool 1-3 Manchester City

There are actually a further five Super 6 rounds across October alone, offering players five chances to win the quarter of a million pounds on each occasion.

