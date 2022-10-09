Wolves must wait until next week to announce Julen Lopetegui as their new manager - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Wolves will have to wait until next week to announce Julen Lopetegui their new manager as the Spaniard attends to a family matter in his homeland.

Image: Julen Lopetegui is in line to become the next Wolves boss

Josh Cavallo has branded Iker Casillas and Carlos Puyol as 'beyond disrespectful' after the goalkeeper posted he came out as gay in order to stop rumours about his dating life.

Chelsea appear to have taken an important step in their much-delayed plans for a £1bn revamp of their stadium after a £50m site next to Stamford Bridge was put up for sale.

DAILY MIRROR

FA chiefs are set to investigate a bust-up during Arsenal's dramatic win over Liverpool.

Liverpool's Luis Diaz left The Emirates Stadium on crutches and wearing a knee brace after Sunday's 3-2 defeat at Arsenal.

Kylian Mbappe has deleted an Instagram story after appearing to have a dig at Paris Saint-Germain for the way he is currently being utilised at the club.

THE SUN

Tyson Fury has blamed Anthony Joshua's ego and business interests for blowing their December 3 Cardiff clash and has insisted the pair will never fight.

Chelsea have hired Dave Grohl's personal physio Freddie Murray, who helped the Foo Fighters frontman recover from an on-stage broken leg.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has revealed that he has taken the game by storm by feasting on a diet of hearts and liver.

Harry Maguire was given special permission by Manchester United boss Erik ten Haag to take a break in Portugal this week to "clear his head" as he recovers from injury.

DAILY EXPRESS

Nick Kyrgios and tennis rival Stanislas Wawrinka once had to be separated in the locker room after an infamous on-court encounter, a tournament director has revealed.

Manchester United could see their chances of signing Napoli winger Hirving Lozano scuppered if Liverpool move for Jeremy Doku.

SCOTTISH SUN

Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists Rangers will have to go for broke against Liverpool to keep their Euro dream alive.

Stephen Welsh believes Celtic can make home advantage count to finally kick-start their Champions League campaign with RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk visiting Glasgow in their next two European games.