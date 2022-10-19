Erik ten Hag will 'deal with' Cristiano Ronaldo after he left Old Trafford before full-time in win over Tottenham

Erik ten Hag says he will "deal with" Cristiano Ronaldo after he left Old Trafford before full-time in Manchester United's 2-0 victory over Tottenham.

Unused substitute Ronaldo was seen walking down the touchline and up the tunnel in the closing stages of Wednesday's match at Old Trafford.

The 37-year-old watched from the stands as goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes saw United overcome Spurs to move within a point of the Premier League's top four, but Ronaldo saw enough when Ten Hag chose not to bring him off the bench.

Asked whether Ronaldo had spoke to him before walking down the tunnel before the completion of the match, United boss Ten Hag told Amazon Prime: "He was there, I have seen him, but I didn't speak with him."

In his post-match press conference, Ten Hag added: "I don't pay attention to that, I will deal with that tomorrow. I want to keep the focus on the team.

"It was magnificent from all 11 players. I have to correct myself. It was also a performance from the substitutes who came on. Once again, it was a squad performance. I think what we have seen is 11 players who defend and 11 who attack. I was pleased.

Sky Sports football journalist Jack Wilkinson:

Cristiano Ronaldo has a habit of grabbing the headlines, but not even his sulking departure could detract from another encouraging stride in the right direction taken by Erik ten Hag's players.

Ronaldo, an unused substitute, was unhappy with the watching brief he was handed as goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes earned a deserved 2-0 victory over Tottenham, but when United perform to such a high level, his frustrations are baseless.

From start to finish, United took a poor Spurs side to task, demonstrating their continued adaptation to Ten Hag's methods with an attacking display as comprehensive as any seen at Old Trafford in memory, let alone since the Dutchman took charge.

United's 28 attempts on goal was the most by any side in a Premier League match this season, the most Antonio Conte had ever conceded in his top-flight managerial career, and had it not been for the heroics of Hugo Lloris, the scoreline would have been just as emphatic.

With Ronaldo on the bench against Liverpool, Arsenal and now Spurs, games United have won with increasing proficiency, it's clear the club's transition to life without him is already under way. His petulance will only speed that up.

'Ronaldo thinks he's bigger than the club'

Former England and Premier League defender Danny Mills said Ronaldo's behaviour was reprehensible if true.

"If Ronaldo has done that, it's an absolute disgrace," Mills told Soccer Special. "That's disrespectful to the team, the manager, the fans.

"They are winning 2-0 - what complaint can he have? If they were losing 2-0, it wouldn't be right, but I would sort of understand it.

"He clearly thinks he's bigger than the football club... It's a selfish act after not being involved.

"He knows full well that everybody is going to see him walk all the way down the touchline at Old Trafford, it's not like he can sneak out.

"I feel sorry for United and Ten Hag because it's all going to be about Ronaldo instead of an outstanding performance against a top side."

Keane: Man Utd are disrespecting Ronaldo

However, Roy Keane offered a differing view on Ronaldo's situation when speaking on Sky Sports in the wake of United's 6-3 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City earlier this month.

After Ronaldo had once again been left on the bench - with Ten Hag saying he made the decision "out of respect" - Keane said: "I think United are showing disrespect to Ronaldo. He should have been let go before the transfer window.

"The manager kept him. OK, he said he wanted options. But you don't keep Ronaldo to sit on the bench. He is one of the greatest players ever.

"He had options [to move in the summer]. This idea he didn't have options is rubbish. He had four or five good options.

"The big picture is that Ten Hag is not going to play Ronaldo. It is just going to get uglier as the season goes on.

"United have shown nothing but disrespect to Ronaldo."

'I feel sorry for Ronaldo, it'll be hard for United to move him on'

The Guardian's sportswriter Jonathan Liew:

"I felt quite sorry for him really. It's not an emotion I've generally associated with Ronaldo over the years.

"Nobody owes him a starting place in a big team, but this is also the one thing he's good at, he's dominated this game for years and now he's sitting on the bench in the 89th minute and his time is slipping away. I just felt this incredible pathos because he's only got one or two years left now at the top level.

"You can call it petulant or a drama queen but United knew who they were signing. You might not want Mick Jagger in your band, but if you do sign him up you don't get him to play the tambourine.

"I think they're in a real pickle because Ten Hag clearly has no use for him and I don't see where he goes from here to be honest.

"United were doing fine commercially before he joined, so I don't think they need him for commercial reasons, especially not if he's unbalancing the team, creating unnecessary headlines and especially if he doesn't fit into the vision of a high-energy pressing team that not just Ten Hag wants, but most elite European coaches want to play.

"It's going to be really hard for them to move him on because you need a team as dysfunctional as United were when they signed him to take him on and that's an increasingly vanishing number these days."

It's not the first time: Ronaldo's previous early exits

Ronaldo has a history of walkouts since he returned to the club 14 months ago.

The 37-year-old was an unused substitute during United's 2-0 win over Spurs on Wednesday and was seen walking down the touchline and up the tunnel in the closing stages of the match.

Earlier this season, Ronaldo was also seen leaving Old Trafford before the end of a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano during the club's final pre-season friendly in August.

In October last year, Ronaldo was captured marching alone down the tunnel, seemingly muttering in frustration, after United were held to a 1-1 draw against Everton, for whom Andros Townsend scored and then mimicked the Portugal forward's trademark goal celebration.

Man Utd running plummets with Ronaldo starting

Manchester United have run 10km less per game when Ronaldo has started in the Premier League this season.

Ronaldo earned his first league start of the campaign in the shocking 4-0 defeat to Brentford in August - playing the full 90 minutes.

Erik ten Hag's side covered just 95.5km collectively that day - only Fulham have run less in a match this term, against Newcastle earlier this month.

The Bees covered 13.8km more than United, prompting Ten Hag to order his team to run that very same distance in training the following day.

The Dutchman benched Ronaldo for the following six league games but handed him a second, and most recent start, in the goalless draw with Newcastle earlier this month.

In that game, United registered their second-lowest distance this season at 101.5km, with the Portugal forward being hooked off on 72 minutes with 7.3km covered.

Effectively, United have covered 10 per cent less distance when Ronaldo has lined up in the starting XI this term - a disparity which might have contributed to his dwindling game time.