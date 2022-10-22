EFL goals and round-up: QPR stay top; Blackburn, Burnley win

QPR stayed top of the Sky Bet Championship after beating Wigan 2-1 at Loftus Road.

Sam Field put Rangers in front in the 12th minute, but Nathan Broadhead soon levelled for the Latics.

Leon Balogun then responded with the winner two minutes later to keep the west London outfit top of the table on goal difference.

Second-placed Blackburn continue to push Rangers at the summit and were 2-1 victors over Birmingham at Ewood Park on Saturday.

Goals from Sam Gallagher and Adam Wharton ensured Rovers earned their third consecutive league win, with Scott Hogan scoring a consolation for Birmingham.

Burnley sit one point behind the top two in third place after pulling off an amazing second-half comeback against Sunderland to win 4-2.

Amad Diallo put the Black Cats in front with his first goal for the club, before Dan Neil doubled the lead four minutes later.

Burnley rallied after the break as goals from Nathan Tella and Manuel Benson brought the score level.

The Clarets took the lead through a curling effort from Anass Zaroury before Josh Brownhill added a fourth to seal the three points.

A Jerry Yates double saw Blackpool earn bragging rights by beating Lancashire rivals Preston 4-2 at Bloomfield Road.

Yates opened the scoring for the Tangerines before the Lilywhites levelled through a Ben Whiteman penalty, but Charlie Patino fired the hosts back into the lead after the break and Yates got his second.

Preston were given late hope when Callum Connolly scored an 89th-minute own goal, but CJ Hamilton restored the two-goal cushion with a goal in stoppage time.

Sheffield United stayed fourth after coming from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw with Norwich.

A Teemu Pukki double put the Canaries in front, but goals from Ben Osborn and Oli McBurnie brought the Blades level.

Pukki had the chance to win it for Norwich in the 88th minute, but he missed from the spot and they sit sixth.

Millwall made it four straight wins to move up to fifth after coming from behind to win 2-1 against struggling West Brom.

John Swift put West Brom ahead, but Callum Styles levelled for the hosts and the Baggies were reduced to 10 men when Kyle Bartley was shown a second yellow card, before Tyler Burey found a winner in stoppage time.

Hull made it back-to-back wins under interim head coach Andy Dawson with a 4-2 victory against Rotherham.

A goal for each side in quick succession just before the break saw Jacob Greaves put Hull ahead before Daniel Barlaser equalised.

Cyrus Christie had the visitors back in front early in the second half, with Ryan Longman and Ozan Tufan both getting on the scoresheet for the Tigers before Georgie Kelly scored a late consolation for the Millers.

Reading moved up to seventh after goals from Mamadou Loum and Andy Carroll were enough to beat Bristol City 2-0, while Coventry earned their third win in a row with a 2-0 victory against Stoke thanks to goals from Jamie Allen and Gustavo Hamer.

Huddersfield remain at the foot of the table after a goalless draw with fellow strugglers Middlesbrough.

Sky Bet League One

Plymouth are just two points clear at the top after letting a two-goal lead slip in a 2-2 draw at Bristol Rovers.

Finn Azaz put them ahead after 14 minutes and Adam Randell doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time.

But Josh Coburn halved the arrears just after half-time and Aaron Collins hauled Rovers level in the 57th minute.

Third-placed Sheffield Wednesday failed to take advantage after they were held to a 1-1 draw with Lincoln despite taking an early lead through Lee Gregory.

Daniel Mandroiu's first league goal for the Imps secured them a point in the lunchtime kick-off.

Peterborough, in fourth, secured a 2-1 win away at 10-man Oxford thanks to first-half goals from Jack Taylor and Kwame Poku.

Billy Bodin pulled one back after the break for the hosts but they lost Matty Taylor to a red card with 33 minutes still to play.

Sean Raggett's 17th-minute strike gave fifth-placed Portsmouth a 1-0 win at Forest Green.

Bolton moved up to sixth after coming from two goals behind to snatch a 3-2 win at Accrington.

Shaun Whalley's eighth-minute drive and a George Johnston own goal put Stanley in control but Harvey Rodgers put through his own net.

Kieran Lee and Oladapo Afolayan then secured victory and lifted the visitors above Barnsley.

The Tykes were beaten 1-0 by Morecambe, who moved off the bottom after a first-half goal from Kieran Phillips.

MK Dons are now the basement side after Nick Freeman gave Wycombe a 1-0 win.

A late goal from Victor Adeboyejo secured a 1-0 win for lowly Burton at home to Cheltenham.

Paul Digby's own goal condemned Cambridge to a 1-0 home defeat by Port Vale, and Crystal Palace loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's strike saw Charlton triumph 1-0 at Shrewsbury.

Sam Nombe's injury-time finish gave Exeter a 2-1 win over Fleetwood after Jay Stansfield cancelled out Carlos Mendes Gomes' goal.

Sky Bet League Two

Theo Archibald scored twice as Leyton Orient ended 10-man Carlisle's nine-game unbeaten Sky Bet League Two run with an incident packed 3-2 victory at Brunton Park.

It sent them top of the table after previous leaders Stevenage fell to a similarly dramatic 3-2 defeat at home to Northampton.

Shaun McWilliams scored the winner in the 87th minute, as the Cobblers bolstered their spot in third.

Mansfield remain fourth despite being beaten 3-2 themselves at Crawley. Ashley Nadesan scored a brace as Crawley secured back-to-back league wins for the first time in six months to move out of the bottom two.

Welsh duo Jonny Williams and Luke Jephcott struck early goals as Swindon beat rock-bottom Hartlepool 2-1 to move into the League Two play-off places in fifth.

Bradford are sixth after a goalless draw at Grimsby.

Salford dropped to eighth, below Carlisle in seventh. after they fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Stockport.

Tranmere are ninth after a 1-1 draw at Harrogate.

Barrow ended a run of four straight defeats as they drew 1-1 at Gillingham.

Doncaster complete the top half after they drew 1-1 at Crewe.

Elsewhere, Newport beat Colchester 1-0, Rochdale lost 2-1 at home to AFC Wimbledon and Sutton and Walsall drew 1-1.