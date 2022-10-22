Graham Potter, Erik ten Hag and FA condemn homophobic chanting from Manchester United fans at Stamford Bridge

Graham Potter, Erik ten Hag and the FA have condemned homophobic chanting heard from Manchester United fans during their side's draw at Chelsea.

Chelsea boss Potter said "it's clear we've still got a lot of work to do" following reports of the chants coming from the away end at Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea manager was responding to questions from journalists who had heard the chanting during the 1-1 draw on Saturday, when Premier League clubs were backing the Rainbow Laces campaign in support of LBGTQ+ inclusion.

United boss Ten Hag said "it does not belong in the stands" after being asked by reporters for his comment, while he also condemned abuse directed at Raphael Varane as the United defender left the field injured.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United.

A Manchester United spokesperson later said: "Homophobia, like all forms of discrimination, has no place in football. Manchester United is proud of our diverse fan base and the work we have done to reduce instances like we sadly heard at Stamford Bridge.

"We will continue to campaign for inclusivity and to tackle discriminatory abuse whether inside stadiums or online. This includes working with fan groups to educate fans on the offence which discriminatory language causes."

The FA, meanwhile, said in a statement: "Part of our work in this area has been to provide the relevant authorities with impact statements from LGBTQ+ supporters, detailing how chants of this nature affects their experience and feeling of inclusion at football matches, so that a clearer stance and understanding on the chant can be established.

"We stand firmly against all forms of discrimination and we are striving to ensure our game is a safe environment for all, which truly embraces diversity and challenges hateful conduct both on and off the pitch.

"We believe football is everybody's game, and we will continue to do our utmost to use our influence to drive meaningful change so that our game is for all."