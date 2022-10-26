Arsenal monitoring attacking trio Danilo, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Yeremy Pino - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Arsenal have shortlisted Palmeiras' Danilo, Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhaylo Mudryk and Villarreal's Yeremy Pino as potential transfer targets.

Deontay Wilder would knock Anthony Joshua out cold if the long-time rivals were to ever share the ring, the American's coach has claimed.

Mauro Icardi has reportedly sacked estranged wife Wanda Nara as his agent after she demanded £870,000 for his Galatasaray loan.

THE MAIL

Jude Bellingham has insisted that he can strike up a perfect partnership with Declan Rice at the World Cup.

DAILY MIRROR

Thierry Henry has revealed his old team-mate Zinedine Zidane is holding out to be the next manager of the France national team.

Ellis Genge has emerged as the leading contender to captain England if Courtney Lawes and Owen Farrell are not passed fit to face Argentina on Sunday week.

Former United States president Barack Obama is reportedly involved in talks over a deal to buy the Phoenix Suns from disgraced owner Robert Sarver.

SCOTTISH SUN

Josh Ginnelly is convinced the Hearts can turn their European campaign around.

DAILY RECORD

Besiktas are reportedly considering Steven Gerrard as a potential new boss amid claims current manager Valerian Ismael has left the Turkish club.