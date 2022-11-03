Europa League play-off draw: Manchester United to learn fate, Arsenal wait for last-16 draw in February

With Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax and Sevilla potential opponents, here's all you need to know as Manchester United await the draw for the Europa League play-offs.

The play-off draw only affects the sides who finish second in their Europa League groups, pitting them each against one of the eight teams who finish third in their Champions League groups.

It means each Europa League group winner gets a round off - and will head straight through to the last 16, meaning no more European football to worry about until March 9.

Both English sides in this season's Europa League, Arsenal and Manchester United, have qualified from the group stages.

However, United could only finish second to Real Sociedad in their group, meaning they face a play-off, while Arsenal beat Zurich on Thursday to claim top spot in Group A and automatic progression to the last-16.

Image: Man Utd will be in Monday's play-off draw - but Arsenal have avoided it

When is the Europa League play-off draw?

The draw will be held at 12pm on Monday November 7, at the House of European Football at UEFA's headquarters in Switzerland.

How does the draw work?

The eight group runners-up from the Europa League will be seeded to face any of the eight third-placed sides from the Champions League group stages.

The only restriction involves national associations - no two sides from the same territory can be drawn against each other at this stage.

What happens to the group winners?

They miss out on the draw and receive a bye to the round of 16. On February 24, they will be seeded and drawn against one of the eight winners from this play-off round.

Again, teams from the same association will not be able to be drawn together.

Image: The Europa League final will be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 31, 2023

Who will be in the play-off draw?

Europa League second-placed sides, seeded

Manchester United

Midtjylland

Nantes

Monaco

PSV Eindhoven

Rennes

Roma

1. FC Union Berlin

Champions League third-placed sides, unseeded

Ajax

Barcelona

Bayer Leverkusen

Juventus

RB Salzburg

Sevilla

Shakhtar Donetsk

Sporting Lisbon

When will the games be played?

The first legs of the last play-off round will be played on February 16, 2023, before the return legs a week later.

When will Arsenal learn last-16 opponents?

Arsenal's automatic progression to the last 16 of this season's Europa League means they will have to wait for the conclusion of the play-off round before learning who they will face next in the competition.

The draw for the last 16 of the Europa League will take place on February 24, 2023, a day after the play-off second legs, with the last-16 ties held on March 9 and March 16 respectively.