Women's Super League: Are Arsenal or Manchester United capable of mounting unbeaten league seasons?

“We’re hungry,” manager Marc Skinner said last weekend after Manchester United swatted aside Everton with all the assurance of a team capable of mounting a serious title challenge this season.

Talking the talk is one thing, walking it is another entirely.

The yearning is born out of the fact that United came closer than ever before to disturbing the Women's Super League's established hierarchy last term. They ultimately fell five points short of pipping neighbours Manchester City to a Champions League posting.

Sterner examinations of their credentials will follow but a strong sign of intent has engrossed each performance of 2022/23. It's been a productive, near flawless, start.

To underline their dominance, Skinner's side have scored 14 times, averaging 2.8 goals per 90 minutes, without conceding anything in reply. As a result, United are the first team since Man City in 2016 to win their first five WSL games without a single breach - City were crowned champions that year.

This Sunday, they face current title-holders Chelsea, live on Sky Sports. Eyes will be glued to the outcome, not least because it will provide early indication of who is likelier to display the staying power needed to go the distance this term. The Blues lost to Aston Villa on opening weekend; two defeats this early on could well prove fatal.

United have never beaten Chelsea in the WSL. In five attempts, they've only managed one draw, losing on four other occasions. An unfavourable record, but one that Skinner's side, laden with emboldened Lionesses and influential new signings, will fancy themselves to improve.

Emma Hayes' charges, who are incidentally without their head coach after she underwent emergency surgery recently, stumbled over the start line but have since recovered to keep pace at the top. They can never be written off. But the momentum swing has tentatively changed direction this season - it seems to suggest an, albeit mild, shake-up.

Over in north London, Arsenal are on a record-breaking winning run in the WSL. Thirteen straight victories indicate they too are in the mood for silverware.

It begs the question, then, is any side capable of going an entire WSL campaign without a single blemish? And if so, who?

It's a narrow pool of contenders - only Man Utd and indeed Arsenal are in the running.

The latter club know a thing or two about what it takes to become an 'Invincible.' The Gunners' achievements of 2003-04, winning 26 and drawing 12 of a 38-game Premier League season, is unlikely to ever be matched. Great teams have since presided over the Premier League crown, but none have done so undefeated.

On the women's side, Arsenal came feverishly close to realising that same feat last season, only to suffer a shock defeat to bottom club Birmingham City - who eventually got relegated. It was their only blip but one that ultimately cost them the WSL title.

Slip-ups are particularly ruinous across a 22-game league campaign - there is simply little to no room for error.

"Because last season it was only one game, I think it is possible [to go unbeaten]," head coach Jonas Eidevall said in an exclusive Sky Sports News interview recently.

"It's going to be hard but if we aim for every game and do our very best, we do not need to put a ceiling on ourselves," he added. "It's possible also for Man Utd, but not for any other team."

Man Utd's recent history makes for a less compelling case but their ferocious start to the campaign puts them firmly in the mix. Navigating the early part of the season without striker Alessia Russo, who is poised to stage a full comeback from injury this week, strengthens that reasoning further. "I love how they press," Sky Sports pundit Karen Carney said when dissecting their latest victory over Everton.

"They're so confident - a team I wouldn't want to come up against at the moment."

Former England striker Kelly Smith shared similar sentiment: "United are flying. They're well-drilled. A well-oiled machine. Marc Skinner has made good summer signings."

Of those additions, Nikita Parris has made an instant impression, but it's the form of forward Leah Galton who is drawing significant attention. Galton has been involved in eight goals in her last seven WSL appearances (three goals, five assists). Only Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema and Chelsea's Guro Reiten (both 12) have created more chances from open play.

Then there is Lauren James. A friend and a foe. The 21-year-old has prior association with each club currently stationed inside the WSL's top three, but at present resides at Chelsea. She made her mark in United red before signing a four-year deal with the Blues in the summer of 2021.

"Just star quality," Carney summarised following a scintillating display in Chelsea's 3-1 win over Villa last weekend. James scored a left-footed strike from range, a right-footed screamer from a tight angle, before then assisting Sam Kerr's goal - the third-youngest player to do that in a WSL match (21y 31d).

"We're seeing her grow. She's going to get more game time this year - what a player she is," Smith concurred. Tipped as one of the most naturally gifted players since the illustrious Smith era, it's no wonder her name rouses fear. This Sunday James will be tasked with the job of breaking down United's faultless backline.

Should she succeed, the debate over the potential of an unbeaten season in Manchester may well be a non-starter. Yet, if United's resistance prevails there is a stronger argument than ever that they have forced themselves into the previously elusive title picture.

The stakes are high, but the jeopardy is altogether fascinating.

Watch Man Utd vs Chelsea live on Sky Sports Football from 6.15pm on Sunday; kick-off 6.45pm.