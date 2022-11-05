Ben Chilwell: Chelsea defender will miss World Cup with hamstring injury

Ben Chilwell will miss the 2022 World Cup after suffering a significant injury in Chelsea's win over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.

Chilwell pulled up with a hamstring problem chasing the ball in stoppage time of the win over Dinamo Zagreb.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Earlier on Saturday, a Chelsea statement read: "Following the injury sustained in our recent game against Dinamo Zagreb, Ben has undergone a scan on his hamstring.

"Results show that Ben has suffered a significant injury and the defender is unfortunately expected to miss the World Cup.

"Ben will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club's medical department."

The England defender, who has had bad luck with injuries in the past, did manage to get to his feet and played the final seconds of the match, but he had to be carried across to the tunnel at the full-time whistle and left the stadium on crutches.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Chilwell's hopes of playing for England at the World Cup appear to be in serious doubt after the defender picked up a hamstring injury while playing for Chelsea in the Champions League.

Southgate to name squad on Thursday

Gareth Southgate will name his England squad for the World Cup in Qatar on Thursday, with their campaign then getting under way against Iran on November 21.

Chilwell has made 17 senior international appearances, scoring one goal.

He was part of the squad that reached the Euros final in 2021 but did not play in any games during the tournament.

'Heartbreaking for Chilwell and troubling for Southgate'

Image: Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell is helped off the pitch after suffering a hamstring injury in Chelsea's Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb.

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett:

"First of all, this is heartbreaking for Chilwell himself. Remember, he didn't play a single minute of football for England at the Euros, largely because he had to self-isolate after chatting to club team-mate Billy Gilmour in the Wembley tunnel after the draw with Scotland.

"But it's really troubling for Southgate too who, with injuries to Reece James, Kyle Walker and Kyle Walker-Peters, has seen his full-back options decimated.

"It means Luke Shaw and Kieran Trippier will be inked even more heavily into the squad of 26, and Chilwell's woe will be matched by Trent Alexander-Arnold's optimism, with the Liverpool man - the subject of much debate around selection - now much more likely to be included as a specialist full-back, even though he operates on the opposite wing.

"In fact, those three - Shaw, Trippier and Alexander-Arnold - are currently the only fully fit options for Southgate from his regular full-back list.

"He will want to take at least one more wide defender, you suspect, even if Walker can prove sufficient fitness to be included in the World Cup squad. (I'm hearing positive noises from people around Walker on his rehab).

"The key question is whether Southgate prioritises versatility over specialist full-backs.

"The leading 'specialist' left-back contenders are Tyrick Mitchell and Ryan Sessegnon - who are playing regularly for Palace and Spurs respectively.

"Though Leicester's James Justin will push both of those hard for a place, with the added bonus that he's just as comfortable on either flank.

"When it comes to versatility, Southgate already has options within the bulk of his squad.

"Though it's now clear that Bukayo Saka is best used in a wide attacking position, he can - and has - played left-back for club and country. Though it should be noted that when he was picked in a back four against Italy, he looked uncomfortable.

"Again, in the versatility stakes, Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi scores heavily. He has played left back in his career too, and Chilwell's absence may well boost his chances of a place on the plane to Qatar.

"Similarly, Ben White has been playing at right-back for Arsenal for much of this season, and so he offers good cover along the back line."

Burn? Mitchell? Henry? Who could replace Chilwell for England?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer believes the Premier League schedule has made it inevitable for players to get injured and shares his thoughts on who could replace Ben Chilwell at the World Cup

With Chilwell now missing the tournament in Qatar and with just days until Southgate names his squad, there is plenty of conversation taking place over who should replace Chilwell in the squad.

We take a look at the potential options Southgate has at his disposal…

Which injured players could miss the World Cup?

Which stars have been ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar with injury and who is facing a race against time to be fit?

READ HERE

Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League - Sunday November 6; kick-off 12pm

Man City vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup - Wednesday November 9; kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Newcastle vs Chelsea, Premier League - Saturday November 12; kick-off 5.30pm - live on Sky Sports

England vs Iran - Monday November 21; kick-off 1pm

England vs USA - Friday November 25 ; kick-off 7pm

Wales vs England - Tuesday November 29; kick-off 7pm