Lightning strikes twice: Super 6 £250,000 prize won again!

Less than 20 rounds in, Super 6 has a SECOND winner of the campaign!

Was there anyone happier this week than the latest winner of Super 6, Nicholas Parrock from Kent, who made himself £250,000 richer on Wednesday by correctly predicting six scorelines from the Champions League round?

Nicholas becomes the second winner of Super 6 this season, in just under 20 rounds so far of the free-to-play game. His standout selection was Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic, correctly predicted by just 0.48% of Super 6 players.

The story

There were a few players to thank along the way, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg netting in stoppage time for Tottenham against Marseille on Tuesday to keep his hopes alive.

Image: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg celebrates Tottenham's late winner, one of the big goals in Nicholas' jackpot win!

He made it through to Wednesday night's fixtures alongside over 2,000 players, although after the Celtic game, there were just NINE players remaining in the hunt for the £250,000 jackpot.

An agonising wait was on the cards for the winner, as Riyad Mahrez scored Manchester City's third goal against Sevilla in the 83rd minute.

And Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb remained 2-1 from the 30th minute to ensure the jackpot was claimed by Nicholas.

Nicholas' Predictions vs Overall Percentage

Liverpool 2-0 Napoli (9%)

Marseille 1-2 Tottenham (29.2%)

Rangers 1-3 Ajax (13.4%)

Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic (0.5%)

Man City 3-1 Sevilla (16.2%)

Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb (18.3%)

Every goal, every moment matters in Super 6.

Looking ahead to Round 20

Fear not sports fans, as there is another Super 6 round this weekend, and another £250,000 there for the taking once again.

Over 300,000 players are backing league leaders Arsenal to pick up all three points at Stamford Bridge, in the form of a 2-1 win over Chelsea, while over 230,000 entrants are predicting a 2-1 Liverpool win at Tottenham, who are without injury-hit Heung-min Son for the visit of Jurgen Klopp's men.

Could you become the third winner of Super 6 this campaign and make yourself £250,000 richer?