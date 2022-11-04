FA Cup round-up: Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth move into second round

Sheffield Wednesday secured a comfortable 2-0 FA Cup first-round triumph over Morecambe, while Hereford were knocked out by League One high-fliers Portsmouth.

Wednesday ease into FA Cup second round with victory over Morecambe

Josh Windass' fifth goal of the season and Alex Mighten's first in Sheffield Wednesday colours secured a comfortable 2-0 FA Cup first-round triumph over Morecambe at Hillsborough.

Wednesday mustered 21 goal attempts, but only converting two was always going to prove sufficient against a Morecambe team that have failed to score more than once in their last 11 contests.

Owls boss Darren Moore made five changes to the team that started Saturday's 4-2 home win over Burton, but the hosts quickly found their stride with Jack Hunt's edge-of-the box strike hitting an upright during the early exchanges.

Windass opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark, drifting in from the left flank and bending a 20-yard effort inside Connor Ripley's far post.

A David Stockdale mistake almost gifted Morecambe a second-half equaliser but Dominic Iorfa spared the veteran keeper's blushes when he headed away Kieran Phillips' goal-bound chip, before on-loan Nottingham Forest attacker Mighten put the tie beyond doubt in the 65th minute.

The 20-year-old winger intercepted Ryan Cooney's awful back pass and, after bearing down on goal through the left channel, confidently found Ripley's bottom-left corner from 10 yards.

Moore impressed by Mighten in FA Cup victory

Image: Moore expressed his delight at on-loan Nottingham Forest winger Mighten's first goal for Sheffield Wednesday

Darren Moore expressed his delight at on-loan Nottingham Forest winger Mighten's first goal for Sheffield Wednesday.

Mighten was one of five changes that Moore made to the team that beat Burton 4-2 in Wednesday's previous match and the Hillsborough boss said: "I'm pleased for Alex Mighten. He looked a threat and a thorn in their side and grew and grew in the game.

"He's got wonderful feet and a change of direction and he's happy to go inside or outside. The goal will have done him the world of good and it came at the right time to put us in the second round.

"Both him and Malik Wilks gave us constant outlets and they were among a few players who needed 90 minutes on the pitch."

Windass also earned plaudits from his manager after claiming his fifth goal of the campaign from a free-roaming number-10 role.

"Josh took his goal really well," Moore enthused. "He struck it with the kind of speed and power that takes a ball beyond goalkeepers.

"It was an excellent finish and his intelligence was fantastic for us this evening."

Hereford denied by Portsmouth after tribute to Ronnie Radford

Image: Hereford were knocked by out of the competition by League One high-fliers Portsmouth

Hereford were unable to pay the ultimate tribute to former FA Cup hero Ronnie Radford as they were dumped out of the competition by League One high-fliers Portsmouth.

A minute's silence for the Bulls favourite, who passed away during the week, was followed by chants of 'there's only one Ronnie Radford' as the clock showed 11 minutes - the number he wore when scoring one of the all-time great cup goals against Newcastle 50 years ago.

It was Hereford keeper Dale Eve who was first called into action to keep out a decent effort from Reeco Hackett on 14 minutes before the Bulls stunned their visitors with a 26th-minute opener.

Miles Storey - wearing 11, Radford's old shirt number - picked up a loose pass before charging forward and slotting through the legs of Pompey keeper Josh Griffiths.

Hackett levelled on 33 minutes, rifling into the roof of the net from close range, before Portsmouth took charge in the second period.

Colby Bishop glanced in a corner from skipper Clark Robertson on 63 minutes and Pompey wrapped things up on 80 minutes.

Again it came from a Robertson corner, Bishop winning the initial header and substitute Joe Piggott reacting to sidefoot home a third goal.

Danny Cowley pays tribute to Ronnie Radford after FA Cup win over Hereford

Danny Cowley paid tribute to Hereford and the late Ronnie Radford after Portsmouth reached the second round of the FA Cup on a poignant night for their non-league opponents.

Cowley took the opportunity to remember the Hereford hero and his wonder goal that helped see off Newcastle 50 years ago.

He said: "I was so sad to hear the news about Ronnie Radford. He was such an iconic figure and had that iconic moment. For a lot of people my age, it will be one of the first memories of the FA Cup.

"It was great to celebrate his life this evening and the final word should go to Hereford FC because they've had it really tough and nearly lost their club and have come fighting back.

"We knew it would be our toughest game of the season and the first half just proved that. It was a proper football game, two proper football clubs both saved by their supporters. Lots of respect to them.

"I thought their players were outstanding, gave us real problems first half. It was a great atmosphere and a really good night for English football.

"Our young players will have learnt a lot from tonight. A couple of them found it really difficult first half and will be better for that experience."