Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month vote for October

Voting for Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month is open until Monday, November 14 at 5pm.

Sky Bet Championship

Zian Flemming - Rotherham United vs MILLWALL - October 5

As Millwall moved the ball across the pitch, Flemming tiptoed backwards to receive it before striding into the space he had vacated and striking a wondrous left-footer into the top corner.

Imran Louza - Blackpool vs WATFORD - October 8

Free-kicks do not have to be struck with searing power. Louza's lazy-looking delivery disguised cunning bend and dip as the ball looped effortlessly over Blackpool 'keeper Chris Maxwell.

Ben Brereton Diaz - BLACKBURN ROVERS vs Sunderland - October 18

Blackburn's attack appeared to be fizzling out when the ball ran out of the Sunderland box. Not so. Brereton Diaz followed it and instantly drove it with pace and precision into the far corner.

Gustavo Hamer - Stoke City vs COVENTRY CITY - October 22

The origins of Hamer's goal were in Coventry's pressing and a slick one-two with Kasey Palmer. The rest was all Hamer, skipping between two defenders and whipping a shot into the far corner.

Sky Bet League One

Kyle Edwards - IPSWICH TOWN vs Cambridge United - October 4

Did he? Didn't he? How much intention to shoot was in Edwards' mind when he cut inside, only he knows, but there can be no denying the sheer majesty of his strike as it found the far corner.

Barry Bannan - SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY vs Cheltenham Town - October 8

Even if Cheltenham 'keeper Luke Southwood felt he was well positioned as Bannan drew back his foot 25 yards from goal, the force, accuracy and late dip of the Scot's shot left him helpless.

Aaron Collins - BRISTOL ROVERS vs Plymouth Argyle - October 22

Underpinning a whirr of movement and flicks was the intelligence and understanding of the three players involved in this sumptuous flowing move- Jordan Rossiter, Ryan Loft and scorer Collins.

Bali Mumba - PLYMOUTH ARGYLE vs Exeter City - October 31

It is hard to overstate the technical difficulty of Mumba's shot from 30 yards, controlling the trajectory so that it rose no more than a foot off the ground before nestling in the bottom corner.

Sky Bet League Two

Paul Smyth - Doncaster Rovers vs LEYTON ORIENT - October 8

There was gymnastic flair and flexibility in both Smyth's acrobatic contortion of his body to volley home at head height with his back to goal and in the somersaulting celebration that followed.

Nathan Moriah-Welsh - Crawley Town vs NEWPORT COUNTY - October 15

Moriah-Welsh did not hesitate as the ball came to him 25 yards out from goal. One touch cushioned it perfectly in front of him and a swish of his right boot sent it thudding into the net.

Theo Archibald - Carlisle United vs LEYTON ORIENT - October 22

It was almost as if Archibald was expecting Carlisle's Jon Mellish to slip, so quick was the trigonometry with which he computed the exact angle and trajectory his perfect chip had to take.

Ethan Galbraith - Hartlepool United vs SALFORD CITY - October 25

It was not just the power that Galbraith imparted on his shot, but the angle of its flight into the inside of the far side netting, which beat the despairing dive of Hartlepool 'keeper Ben Killip.

