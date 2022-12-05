World Cup last-16 predictions: Brazil to ease past South Korea, Spain to win on penalties...

The World Cup round of 16 is in full swing and our tipster Jones Knows takes to the prediction chair to dig out some juicy betting angles.

Brazil vs South Korea, Monday 7pm

The time is now for Brazil to show they are worthy favourites for this World Cup.

To my eye, there doesn't seem an awful lot between four or five teams at the head of the betting and in tournament football the margins are so fine, so I'm struggling to see why Brazil are so strong at 9/4 with Sky Bet in the outright market.

South Korea have shown a clear defensive vulnerability at dealing with crosses into their box so Brazil should be able to fill their boots at various points in this match - as the match prices suggest so.

Image: South Korea celebrate at full-time after defeating Portugal to progress to the last 16 in Qatar

Something which does look a shade overpriced is the South Korea shots line. Although they lack quality and defensive know-how, Paulo Bento's side do move the ball nicely in midfield and won't be overawed by playing Brazil. That confidence in getting up the pitch does usually lead to good territory and opportunities for shots.

They've had 35 shots in total in their last two games against Ghana and Portugal when tasked with chasing the game and the same scenario should play out here with not much to lose against the tournament favourites. I make the Evens with Sky Bet about them having nine or more shots very fair indeed.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-1

Morocco vs Spain, Tuesday 3pm

Gary Neville copped a fair bit of noise for questioning Spain's ability to score goals just before they smashed seven past Costa Rica. It's a perfect example of how one freak game shouldn't overshadow longer-term evidence. In their other two games against Germany and Japan, they created an average expected goals tally of 0.83 per 90 which is more in line with Neville's analysis of them when assessing their attack in the last few years.

That isn't a figure that screams a team completely at one with their attacking process. Morocco, with a hefty number of fans in attendance, have the structure in defence to stifle Spain in a low-scoring encounter.

When foreseeing a low-goal total in tournament football, the draw and the game to go the distance is a massive runner as the correct scores of 0-0 or 1-1 take up a big chunk of what the possible outcome will be if the goals are to be sparse.

Looking at all last-16 World Cup clashes since the 1998 tournament, nine of the 48 matches have gone all the way to penalties - working out around an 18 per cent strike rate. You can get 11/2 with Sky Bet for your money for this encounter to go to spot-kicks which implies a 15 per cent chance of that scenario occurring. I'd have it closer to 25 per cent, so that makes the 11/2 a bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1 (Spain to win on penalties)

Portugal vs Switzerland, Tuesday 7pm

I think the markets have priced this one all wrong. Portugal are 2/5 with Sky Bet to qualify and Switzerland are 7/4.

Those figures hugely undervalue the Swiss and their nous at playing in these type of knockout situations - they are a devilishly hard team to knock out as seen when taking both France and Spain to penalties in the last European Championships. Keep it simple and back them to qualify against a Portugal side that look overrated on what we've seen so far.

Along with staying in matches when under the cosh, what good tournament sides do is carry a big threat from set-pieces.

As mentioned, last-16 World Cup matches since 1998 average a goal from a set-piece every 0.6 games which is a huge number and shows just how important those margins can be in knockout football.

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji has had three shots at this World Cup, generating an expected goals tally of 0.4 as he somehow failed to open the scoring from eight yards out in the win over Cameroon. He is a threat from set-piece situations and the 11/10 with Sky Bet for him to have one or more shots looks a fantastic starting point for a punt on this match. Those with a greater desire to dream should also be pointed in the direction of the 66/1 for him to score first and the 40/1 to score a header.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1 (Switzerland to win on penalties)