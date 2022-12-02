Leigh Griffiths and Paul McGowan questioned by police in sports gambling investigation

Police Scotland carried out an operation on Thursday; Leigh Griffiths and Paul McGowan were arrested and released without charge pending further inquiries; 32-year-old Griffiths has denied any wrongdoing

Former Celtic and Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths and Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan have been questioned by police investigating alleged gambling in sport.

Police Scotland carried out an operation in Bothwell, South Lanarkshire, Bonnyrigg in Midlothian and Airdrie in North Lanarkshire on Thursday.

The force said that three men were arrested and released without charge pending further inquiries.

Image: Paul McGowan and Leigh Griffiths were team-mates at Dundee last season

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Following a pre-planned police operation on Thursday December 1, three men aged 37, 35 and 32 were arrested in the Bothwell, Bonnyrigg and Airdrie areas in connection with an investigation into alleged gambling incidents in sport.

"All three men were released without charge pending further inquiries."

Griffiths, 32, confirmed he spoke to police but said he was not arrested and denied any wrongdoing, the BBC reported.

Griffiths, who is currently without a club, and McGowan, 35, were team-mates at Dundee last season and the investigation reportedly surrounds suspicious betting pattens on a match involving the Dens Park club.

A statement from Dundee on Friday morning read: "Dundee Football Club are aware of the ongoing Police Scotland investigation as reported in the media this morning.

"The club will support the authorities with their inquiries and will not be making any further statement at this time."