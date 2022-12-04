Man Utd ready to make £50m swoop for Netherlands and PSV star Cody Gakpo in January - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United are ready to swoop in January to land Netherlands' World Cup star Cody Gakpo - and PSV are willing to sell for £50m.

Julian Ward is looking at a top job in Europe after quitting as Liverpool's sporting director.

Manchester City are ready to sign New York City's 15-year-old left-back Christian McFarlane from their partner club.

Real Madrid are reportedly set to cut ties with Eden Hazard after his poor performances in the World Cup with Belgium.

Luis Suarez has slammed Fifa for 'blocking him from seeing his children' after Uruguay were knocked out of the World Cup.

Dusan Vlahovic could be on his way to Liverpool in a sensational swap deal which would see Ibrahima Konate go the other way.

England and Wales could trigger a race to get Warren Gatland by sacking their bosses this week.

DAILY EXPRESS

A wealthy consortium involving high-profile figures from Saudi Arabia and Qatar are preparing a mammoth bid to take control of Liverpool, according to reports.

DAILY MAIL

Reports have claimed that Germany's controversial hand-over-mouth protest prior to their World Cup opener against Japan was not unanimously supported by the players.

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has admitted that it is difficult to refer to his team as a 'golden generation' when they haven't won anything.

Garang Kuol believes Australia will one day be a major force to be reckoned with in international football and revealed rubbing shoulders with Lionel Messi felt 'like a dream'.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has spoken to former Oldham manager Dean Holden as he considers potential new assistants.

South Korea manager Paulo Bento has criticised the lack of time between games at the World Cup.

A number of World Cup players have complained about strange stains on their kit at the end of games, leading some to wonder if groundstaff are taking the Augusta approach and using paint to cover bare areas on pitches, as they do on the greens at the Masters.

DAILY MIRROR

Lionel Messi has defended Argentina team-mate Lautaro Martinez after the substitute missed a pair of big late chances against Australia.

Uruguay defender Jose Gimenez could be hit with a 15-game ban after he appeared to elbow a FIFA official in the wake of his nation's controversial exit from the World Cup.

THE ATHLETIC

Patrick Bamford has been left out of Leeds United's training camp in Spain after undergoing a groin operation.

Jadon Sancho will miss Manchester United's trip to Spain.

Robert Lewandowski has suggested Poland style of play in the future could decide his potential involvement at the next World Cup.

THE GUARDIAN

Daley Blind has said the Netherlands are drawing inspiration at the World Cup from Louis van Gaal's recovery from cancer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Arsenal are sweating over the seriousness of Gabriel Jesus' knee problem after Tite hit out at "evil lies" that he knew he was injured before he played against Cameroon.

Cody Gakpo says he will make a decision on his future after the World Cup amid interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid.

England's players will have a key input into the review process that could seal the fate of head coach Eddie Jones on Monday - and the appointment of his successor if the Australian is dismissed.

THE TIMES

Alexis Mac Allister thinks that Aziz Behich, the Australia left-back, made a big mistake by picking a fight with Lionel Messi in the round of 16 match against Argentina.

Brazilian football fans are holding a vigil in front of the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in São Paulo, where Pelé was admitted last Tuesday with health issues related to his colon cancer that was diagnosed in September 2021.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers' Croatia left-back Borna Barisic could be set to make his World Cup debut in the round of 16 against Japan on Monday.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is a target for Olympiakos.