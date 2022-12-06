Michael O'Neill: Northern Ireland reappoint former boss on five-and-a-half year contract

The Irish FA has agreed a deal for Michael O'Neill to return as Northern Ireland manager on a five-and-a-half year contract.

It follows weeks of talks with the former Stoke City boss, who was the number one target.

O'Neill spent just over nine years in the role between 2011 and 2020.

His first game will be be away to San Marino in a European Championship qualifier on March 23 followed by a return to Belfast as they host Finland three days later.

O'Neill said: "I am delighted to be the Northern Ireland senior men's manager. I am excited to see what can be achieved with this group of players and can't wait to be in front of the Green and White Army at the National Stadium once again."

Former Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough was sacked in October after narrowly avoiding relegation to the bottom tier of the Nations League.

Baraclough lost 14 of his 28 games in charge, only beating Lithuania, Kosovo, Estonia, Malta and Luxembourg during his two-year reign.

