Raheem Sterling: No arrests made yet in connection to break-in at England player's home

Police are no longer investigating a link with a separate attempted burglary at a property near Raheem Sterling's home following enquiries; no arrests have been made yet in relation to the break-in at Sterling's residence

No arrests have been made yet in connection to the break-in at Raheem Sterling's home, police have confirmed.

Two men were arrested in relation to a separate attempted burglary in Oxshott on Tuesday evening, close to Sterling's home.

But Surrey Police have said these arrests are not being linked to the incident at Sterling's home following enquiries.

The investigation into the break-in at Sterling's home remains "ongoing", police said, and "as of 12pm on Wednesday December 7, no arrests have been made in connection with that."

Sterling missed England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the World Cup last 16 after being ruled out due to a "family matter" shortly before kick-off, having started two of the Three Lions' three games at the World Cup so far.

It is understood Sterling wanted to get home as soon as he was alerted to the break-in, having been very shaken and concerned for the wellbeing of his children.

Surrey Police released a statement on Monday saying: "On Saturday, December 3 the occupants returned to the address after arriving home from an international trip.

"They contacted police just before 9pm to report a number of items of jewellery, including watches, had been stolen. Officers attended the address later that night and returned to speak to the occupants this morning.

"At this time, it remains unclear on which date the property was stolen and establishing this forms a key part of our investigation.

"Enquiries into the full circumstances remain ongoing and officers will look at all available evidence including any CCTV opportunities.

"We are aware of media reports stating there were armed suspects involved, however, at this time, we would reassure our communities that no witnesses have come forward to this effect and there are no reports of any threats of violence linked to this incident. Anyone with information should contact police directly if they have not already been spoken to.

"No arrests have been made at this time."

Sterling travelled back to the UK over the weekend and when asked if the forward could return to play a part in the tournament, England manager Gareth Southgate said: "I really don't know, it's a situation he needs time to deal with, I don't want to put any pressure on him.

"Sometimes football isn't the most important thing and family should come first."

England captain Harry Kane sent his best to Sterling, saying: "Our thoughts are with him and his family.

"It is a private matter with him, but it's never easy to see one of your team-mates and friends have to deal with something like that.

"We will take it day by day and take the best decision for him and his family. From us as a team, we send him our best and hope to see him as soon as possible."

