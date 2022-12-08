St Johnstone: Steve Brown to stand down as chairman after 11 years

Steve Brown will stand down from his role as St Johnstone chairman at the end of May.

Vice-chairman, Charlie Fraser, will also be relinquishing his role at the same time after eight years in the position.

Brown has been at the McDiarmid Park helm for 11 years and has decided the time is right to leave this prestigious position.

He took over as chairman from his father, Geoff, in November 2011.

During this period, Saints have been ever-present in Scottish football's top-flight, winning the Scottish Cup in 2014 and also the Cup Double in 2021.

Image: St Johnstone won the League Cup and Scottish Cup in the 2020/21 season

It's been the most successful period in the club's history.

The chairman said: "As a life-long St Johnstone supporter, it's been an honour to be a part of this great club.

"During my time on the board, and as chairman, I've always given 100 per cent and tried to do what was best for St Johnstone.

"We've had some great times and the cup successes in 2014 and 2021 will never leave me. We've played in European football and we've had many, many top-six finishes.

"But I feel the time is right to stand down as chairman and I will go on May 31st of next year.

"This has been on my mind for some time. But when Covid-19 struck in March 2020 there was no way I could have stepped down then.

"I had to stay because I had a responsibility to the football club and to stand by it. It was an extremely challenging period and we needed sustained stability.

"The Double Cup win came the following season from Callum and the players and that was just amazing.

"Last season presented different challenges and it was all hands on deck to preserve our SPFL Premiership status.

Image: Steve Brown appointed Callum Davidson as manager in 2020

"Now, I look around and see stability, on and off the park. We have some excellent people working here. The football club is in a really good place in many aspects.

"So, after 18 years on the board, 11 of which as chairman, it is the right time.

"I will not be staying on as a director. However, I will always be available if anyone at the football club ever needs me. I'm only a phone call away should any guidance be required.

"I will remain a Saints supporter. That will never change. And I'd also like to place on record my sincere thanks to our loyal fans for the backing they've given me during my tenure."