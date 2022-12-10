World Cup 2022: England XI vs France selected by Sky Sports readers

We asked you to step into Gareth Southgate's shoes and pick your preferred XI and formation for England against France. We can now reveal the results...

So who do the Sky Sports digital readers want to see in the team? Here, we reveal which players made the cut...

England fans resoundingly selected a 4-3-3 formation, with the now-familiar rearguard of Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

In midfield, Jordan Henderson keeps his place after another impressive performance against the Senegalese, alongside the ever-present Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham.

Up top, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden retain consecutive starting berths to support Harry Kane - in favour of Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling.

Yes, that's exactly the same starting XI that beat Senegal 3-0 on Sunday.

Sky Sports' readers had previously voted to keep an unchanged side against Senegal following the Wales game, too - so fans appear more than happy with results and performances.

So, what about the finer details surrounding topical issues?

We ran an England selection takeover in our dedicated World Cup blog on Friday and asked you, the readers, to have your say on a range of topics - inviting you to engage in polls and submit comments.

So, what did you say? Let's find out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England manager Gareth Southgate reveals that Raheem Sterling will be involved against France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup

Sky Sports poll results

Stick with 4-3-3?

In total, 90 per cent of you voted to keep a back four against Senegal and that ratio has only dipped three per cent for the France game - despite the threat of Kylian Mbappe.

Why change something that’s not broken (as they say). A 4-3-3 is working.

Only 13 per cent of readers think England should line up with a back five against Didier Deschamps' side on Saturday - revealing England fans are in almost complete agreement that attack is the best form of defence.

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Walker vs Mbappe: Who wins the race?

Walker returned to the starting XI against Wales and completed a full 90 minutes against Senegal - but he now faces arguably the most in-form player on the planet right now in Mbappe.

Walker can contain Mbappe while in an extremely organised and strong Man City team but in international football I fear the Frenchman may run riot against an English team that has a truly awful record against top teams in World Cups.

With Mbappe typically working down the left channel, Walker's right, the pair look set to collide at the the Al Bayt Stadium, which has been singled out as the key battle between the teams' respective speedsters.

I think Walker has it all day, A lot of people underestimate and he will show that on Saturday when he keeps up with Mbappe

So, who wins in race? In total, 59 per cent of you think the France forward would pass the finishing line first.

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

What will the score be?

We called upon the clairvoyants out there to predict the score, and it's good news for England fans: Southgate's side will win 2-1. However, one in 10 of you think the scoreline will be reversed in favour of the French.

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Player of the tournament so far?

Saka has been our best player imo, bounced back from the Euros impeccably and is looking sensational

Finally, we asked the readers to rate the performances of every England player that has clocked 80 minutes or more at the World Cup so far.

Bellingham by far is England's best player!! Without him we would have struggled against most teams... he had an off day against USA and we struggled!

Bellingham emerged as the player of the tournament to date by some distance with 9/10, ahead of Rashford (7.9/10), Saka (7.7/10), Maguire (7.6/10), Foden (7.5/10) and Henderson (7.3/10).

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett and Kaveh Solhekol confirm reports that Gareth Southgate will name an unchanged side in England's World Cup quarter-final tie against France

England are expected to name an unchanged team to face France on Saturday night in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Gareth Southgate is set to keep faith with the team - and formation - which has served England so well to date, ending any questions over whether he would revert to a back three as he has often done against stronger opposition.

On their run to last summer's Euro 2020 final, Southgate played a 3-4-3 formation against Germany and Italy in the knockout stages - but facing the World Cup holders he has opted to stick rather than twist.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane say they are confident right-back Kyle Walker can perform well when he comes up against Kylian Mbappe against France

The performances of stand-out midfielder Jude Bellingham has played a part in the decision, Sky Sports News senior reporter Rob Dorsett said. with a belief England can win the midfield battle against likely opponents Juventus' Adrien Rabiot and Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni.

"He wants to keep three in midfield, he wants to keep Bellingham," he said. "It's a really positive note that he's going to go toe-to-toe with France, who we also expect to play 4-3-3.

"With Bellingham, Henderson and Rice, England believe they have the better of France in that midfield, and that's where this game might be won or lost. They also feel France aren't as strong at the back as they have been."