LISTEN: Three Players and a Podcast - Jen Beattie, Izzy Christensen and Rachel Yankey give their views on the latest episode

Listen to the latest episode of Three Players and a Podcast with Sky Sports...

Punditry and the future of football contracts

Join us for another rollercoaster of a chat with Jen Beattie, Rachel Yankey and Izzy Christiansen.

Jen, Izzy and Rach are back again, this time with a deeper look into the world of punditry, the aspects of the women's game that make it so special, and how can stats could be the future of footballing contract negotiations.

Three Players and a Podcast

Arsenal's Beattie, Everton's Christiansen and former Lioness Yankey dive deep into the hottest topics surrounding women's football right now, with plenty of surprises along the way.

Hosted by Caroline Barker, Three Players and a Podcast sees Jen Beattie (currently playing for Arsenal), Izzy Christiansen (currently playing for Everton) and Rachel Yankey (former WSL player and England international) bring three topics to the table each episode. Topical or historical, light-hearted or hard-hitting - we'll discuss the important issues and debates surrounding women's football.

