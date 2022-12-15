Chelsea transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2023

With the winter transfer window set to open on January 1 2023, we round up Chelsea's done deals, plus the players linked with moves in and out of Stamford Bridge.

Image: Armando Broja sustained an injury in a friendly

Chelsea forward Armando Broja will miss the remainder of the 2022/23 season after suffering an ACL injury during a mid-season tour of Dubai.

The 21-year-old, who has made 12 competitive appearances this season, sustained the injury in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Aston Villa in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Who have Chelsea been linked with?

Cristiano Ronaldo - Ronaldo could be on for an instant return to the Premier League with Chelsea reportedly set to perform a transfer U-turn (Daily Star, December 15).

Image: Chelsea were interested in Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer

Youssoufa Moukoko - Chelsea face competition from Manchester United and Liverpool for Borussia Dortmund's Moukoko, but interested clubs will have to convince the 18-year-old German that he will not be signed to sit on the bench (The Times, December 15).

Romelu Lukaku - Chelsea will not be able to recall Lukaku in the January transfer window despite their current injury crisis (The Sun, December 15).

The players linked with a Chelsea exit

N'Golo Kante - Barcelona are close to signing Chelsea midfielder Kante on a free transfer, with talks already being held over a contract ahead of him becoming a free agent in the summer (The Sun on Sunday, December 11).

Mason Mount - Juventus are reportedly plotting a sensational swoop for Mount as his Chelsea contract continues to tick down (Calciomercato, December 12).

What are the latest contract talks?

Confirmed Chelsea signings

None.

Confirmed Chelsea departures

None.