Tottenham transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2023

With the winter transfer window set to open on January 1 2023, we round up Tottenham's done deals, plus the players linked with moves in and out of north London.

Spurs make £13m bid for Barca's Kessie

Tottenham have made an offer in the region of £13m for Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie, according to reports in Spain.

Kessie, 26, only joined the Spanish giants six months ago but has struggled for minutes and form for the club. The Ivorian, who signed for Barca after leaving AC Milan, has made just five starts this season.

Kessie wants to stay at Camp Nou and fight for his place in the team but it has also been claimed that Barca manager Xavi does not trust Kessie to perform in his system.

Conte: I'm happy at Tottenham

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says he is "really happy" at the club amid reports of ongoing contract negotiations.

When he joined the club in November 2021, he signed an 18-month deal with the option for a further year. Recent media reports have said Tottenham want to offer him an improved deal.

Conte said: "What I can tell you is that I'm really happy and I have a really good relationship with the club. We talk every day and we try to find, in every situation, the best solution.

"But I think that we have six months to sit tight, to look at the situation and then we'll find the best solution.

"But I'm really happy here and this is very important for me."

Conte on transfers: If we can, we'll add

Conte said on December 23: "What I want the club to do, I think is not right to tell [you] this. In every club there is the coach, sporting director and the owner to try to speak about the situation.

"I advise to my club the way to try to improve the team and the quality in the squad, especially because after five months, the situation has changed from the start of the season.

"If there is the opportunity to strengthen the squad, we'll do something. You know what is our politics and we try to follow these politics and to improve the team.

"The politics is about young players with not big salaries. We have to sign players that they can stay in our vision of the club here. Otherwise, we'll continue with these players. I'm happy with them."

Who have Tottenham been linked with?

Franck Kessie - Tottenham have made an offer in the region of £13m for Barcelona midfielder Kessie, according to reports in Spain (Daily Mail, December 30).

Pedro Porro - Tottenham lead the £26m transfer chase for Sporting Lisbon defender Porro but Manchester City could get £6m of the fee (The Sun, December 30); Tottenham's shaky defensive display against Brentford on Boxing Day could see them speed up their move for Sporting Lisbon defender Porro (Daily Express, December 27).

Jordan Pickford - Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham are all considering a move for Everton goalkeeper Pickford (Daily Mail, December 28).

Image: Could Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot be moving to Spurs this winter?

Adrien Rabiot - Tottenham are eager to bolster their central-midfield options with another Juventus player, this time looking at France international Rabiot (The Times, December 23); Tottenham are trying to sign Rabiot before his contract expires in the summer after Juventus told Spurs the midfielder will cost around £13.5m (The Times, December 22).

Alexis Mac Allister - Arsenal and Tottenham are both showing interest in Brighton midfielder Mac Allister but appear to be prioritising positions other than midfield, which could leave Atletico Madrid in pole position to make their move (Daily Mail, December 22); Tottenham are targeting Brighton's World Cup-winning midfielder Mac Allister (Daily Mail, December 14).

Josko Gvardiol - Tottenham's shaky defensive display against Brentford on Boxing Day could see them speed up their moves for RB Leipzig defender Gvardiol (Daily Express, December 27).

Harry Maguire - Tottenham have been tipped to take on out-of-favour England international Maguire as they look to shore up their defence (Daily Express, December 17).

Image: Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire has been tipped for a shock move to Tottenham in January

Sofyan Amrabat - Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool, West Ham, Newcastle and Atletico Madrid are among those eyeing developments on the future of Amrabat (Daily Mail, December 16).

Weston McKennie - Chelsea and Tottenham are eyeing a raid on cash-strapped Italian giants Juventus for the USA World Cup star midfielder McKennie (The Sun, December 16).

Randal Kolo Muani - Tottenham and Liverpool are set to battle for the signature of France World Cup star Randal Kolo Muani (Metro, December 8).

Milan Skriniar - Tottenham and Newcastle have been linked with a move for the Slovakian international whose contract with Inter Milan expires at the end of the season (Metro, December 19).

The players linked with a Tottenham exit

Tanguy Ndombele - Napoli are keen to tie down Tottenham loanee Ndombele to a permanent deal (The Sun, December 29).

Harry Kane - Manchester United remain open to Kane joining following the England striker's heartbreak in Qatar as he continues his search for silverware (Manchester Evening News, December 19).

What are the latest contract talks?

Antonio Conte - The Italian manager has been offered a £16m per year, long-term deal - but the Spurs boss is in no hurry to sign (Daily Mail, December 20); Tottenham are prepared to hand Conte a £1m-a-year pay rise to sign a new contract and commit his future to the club (The Telegraph, December 21).

Confirmed Tottenham signings

None.

Confirmed Tottenham departures

None.