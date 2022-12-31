Newcastle transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2023

With the 2023 January transfer window now open, we round up Newcastle's done deals, plus the players linked with moves in and out of St James' Park.

Newcastle targeting Caicedo and Tielemans

Image: Youri Tielemans is out of contract at the end of the season

Newcastle are redrawing their January transfer plans to include the search for a midfield playmaker, with Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and Leicester's Youri Tielemans of interest, according to The Telegraph.

Manager Eddie Howe has made the case for further signings to be made to ensure the Magpies can maintain their stunning start to the season, which has put them second in the Premier League and into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Telegraph Sport understands he has asked for players who are first-team ready - preferably with Premier League experience. More urgency has been added to talks this week because of a long-term injury to Jonjo Shelvey.

But sources have denied Newcastle have any interest in Chelsea’s Italy international Jorginho as he does not have the mobility to play in their midfield system, and his wage demands would be far too big.

'FFP will play a part' in Newcastle's January business

Eddie Howe revealed the extent Newcastle's transfer business has had on their FFP cushion over the past year when asked about the club's plans for January.

The Magpies have spent big since their takeover in late 2021, bringing in the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak to St James' Park, leaving them with less wriggle room coming into the transfer window this winter.

When questioned on the Toon's hopes for January, Howe said: "I don't really know, to be honest. We're in a very different position to where we were last year, where we knew we needed to act and some good numbers through the door to lift the group.

"We're in a different position, also with FFP, where we didn't have a legacy of transfer fees so we had a gap we could attack.

"We're unsure what we want the window to look like and we're unsure what'll happen.

"You've got to be very careful not to do something that unsettles the group but you also don't want a stale group. That balance is crucial but FFP also plays a part."

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has cooled talk the club could sign Argentina star Enzo Fernandez by saying the midfielder would be too expensive for him.

The 21-year-old Benfica midfielder was one of the breakout stars of the 2022 World Cup, with Magpies legend Alan Shearer imploring the club to sign him live on TV.

"I'm aware of him and I know him but I think the transfer fee is a bit lumpy," said Howe about Fernandez.

"I apologise to Alan for not seeing his TV comments about Fernandez, I think I was on the other channel!

"I don't think you ever just analyse the World Cup and sign a player off the back of those performances. There's a huge body of work that goes into signing a player.

"It's never off four weeks that you use to sign a player. It's not to say we won't use the World Cup as a recruitment tool to look at players - but solely on those performances? We wouldn't do that."

Who have Newcastle been linked with?

Moises Caicedo and Youri Tielemans - Newcastle are redrawing their January transfer plans to include the search for a midfield playmaker with Brighton's Caicedo and Leicester's Tielemans of interest (Daily Telegraph, December 29).

Jorginho - Newcastle have made Chelsea midfielder Jorginho their "prime transfer target" (Daily Mail, December 28).

Memphis Depay - Newcastle are ready to tempt the Barcelona flop into a Premier League return, although the Dutchman is reportedly keen on staying at the Nou Camp until the end of his contract this summer so he can secure a lucrative signing-on fee (Daily Express, December 27); Newcastle are interested in signing Depay from Barcelona and could be able to secure him for only £9m (Daily Mail, December 23).

Image: Memphis Depay could be available for a bargain fee

Azzedine Ounahi - Serie A side Napoli have entered the race to sign Angers and Morocco midfielder Ounahi, who has been linked with Premier League clubs Leicester and Newcastle (Daily Mail, December 23).

Marcus Thuram - Newcastle might be able to prise Thuram away from Borussia Monchengladbach next month for less than £15m with his contract almost up (The Times, December 24); Allan Saint-Maximin hopes France World Cup star Thuram will turn down a move to Liverpool in favour of linking up with him at Newcastle (Daily Mail, December 23).

Adrien Rabiot - Newcastle have reportedly fallen behind Premier League rivals Tottenham for the signature of French international and Juventus midfielder Rabiot (Newcastle Chronicle, December 22).

Sofyan Amrabat - Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool, West Ham, Newcastle and Atletico Madrid are among those eyeing developments on the future of Amrabat (Daily Mail, December 16).

Jobe Bellingham - Newcastle are interested in Jude Bellingham's younger brother Jobe and could make a move for the 17-year-old Birmingham midfielder (TeamTalk, December 15).

Mykhailo Mudryk - Arsenal are in a bidding war with Newcastle and a number of other Premier League clubs over top target Mudryk (The Sun, December 15).

Milan Skriniar - Tottenham and Newcastle have been linked with a move for the Slovakian international whose contract with Inter Milan expires at the end of the season (Metro, December 19).

Youssoufa Moukoko - Newcastle are said to be just one of the clubs interested in landing 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund forward Moukoko, who is out of contract in the summer and free to discuss his future with any suitors next month (Chronicle, December 19).

The players linked with a Newcastle exit

Jonjo Shelvey - Newcastle's Shelvey still needs to start two more matches to earn a one-year contract extension, leaving the injured midfielder's future at the club in doubt (Daily Mail, December 29).

Chris Wood - Kiwi striker Wood has been linked with a move to Leeds almost a year after joining the Magpies from Burnley, although the 31-year-old insists he is committed to Newcastle (Chronicle, December 20).

Jay Turner-Cook - Newcastle are thinking about possible loan destinations for highly-rated teenage midfielder Turner-Cook, who signed from boyhood club Sunderland in 2021 (Daily Mail, December 19).

Confirmed Newcastle signings

None.

Confirmed Newcastle departures

None.